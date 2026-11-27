As you all saw, Philadelphia Eagles QB Joe Milton had a breakout performance in front of a national audience on Thanksgiving in Dallas against his former team. His stock is up. From a pure traits perspective, Milton is as physically impressive a young quarterback as there is in the NFL, blessed with great size, some athleticism, and arguably the strongest arm in the NFL.

Milton is certainly in need of refinement, but there is still plenty of untapped ceiling, and at a minimum he has proven beyond any doubt that he is worthy of further development this season, and into the future.

So what will it take for the Eagles to be able to keep Milton in 2027?

Players with only three accrued seasons in the NFL whose contracts have expired are restricted free agents. That will be Milton this offseason. The Eagles will have four choices of what they can do with Milton.

They could tender him at (1) the first-round level, (2) the second-round level, (3) the "right of first refusal" level, or (4) they could just let him become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team.

Once tendered, if another team were to sign Milton to an offer sheet, the Eagles would have a chance to match that offer, or allow him to sign with the other team, gaining a draft pick in the corresponding round with which they tendered him. The higher the draft round the Eagles tender him at, the higher the cost his 2027 contract.

Per OverTheCap.com, the projected restricted free agent tenders are as follows:

• First round tender: $8,735,000

• Second-round tender: $6,261,000

• Right of first refusal: $3,822,000

To be determined what the rest of Milton's 2026 season will look like, but if the season ended today (it doesn't), my guess is that the Eagles would tender him at the second-round level.

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