What you need to know: Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire Match 2

The Union snuck past a stubborn Chicago Fire side that kept things scoreless for over 70 minutes last week, in Game 1 of the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. But then Mikael Uhre and Frankie Westfield came off the bench and gave the Union a huge boost, bolstering their attack to score two goals in the final 11 minutes. The good vibes didn’t last long, though, as Chicago scored twice from set pieces to push the match to penalties.

The top-seed in the East in Philly prevailed in penalties and took a 1-0 series lead. With Match No. 2 in the best-of-three series coming up Saturday at 5:30 p.m. from Chicago, here’s a look at everything you need to know:

More of the same from Chicago, or will they “go for it?"



For a team that finished the regular season with one of the most potent offenses in the league, Chicago was surprisingly tame in Game 1. The Fire ranked just behind Lionel Messi’s Miami with 68 goals (to Miami’s 81), yet former U.S. Men's National Team head coach and current Chicago manager Gregg Berhalter took a very different approach, focusing on neutralizing what Philadelphia does best.

Instead of engaging in a fast-paced, end-to-end match, Chicago aimed to disrupt the Union’s counterattacking rhythm by conceding possession – something Philadelphia typically struggles with – while maintaining a compact formation that at times resembled a 5-1-4.

With Chicago now in a do-or-die scenario it’s hard to imagine Berhalter sticking with that same strategy, especially considering how Game 1 ended. Though, one could argue that maybe it is wise to stick to it? More on that later...

It is worth noting that one of Chicago’s second-best goal scorers, Phillip Zinckernagel, was a late scratch for the first match. But he is “physically participating in drills with the rest of the team during the period media was present for,” per Joe Chatz of On Tap Sports Chicago, as Zinckernagel deals with an oblique injury.

Uhre and Westfield in, Baribo and Harriel to the bench?

As mentioned above, and as Union manager Bradley Carnell reflected after the match, soon-to-be free agent Uhre and homegrown standout Westfield were the difference-makers. They finally unlocked a stubborn Chicago defense and brought a sense of urgency and “impetus,” as the manager put it.

The question now is whether Carnell will bring them off the bench again or start one — or both — of them.

The more likely scenario is that only one gets the nod, with Westfield being the prime candidate. His consistent minutes throughout the season, combined with his strong run at the most recent U-20 World Cup, where he earned a spot on SofaScore’s Team of the Tournament, make him a logical choice to start.

As for Uhre, it’s a tougher call. Carnell will not only want a win – as he would in any other match – but he’ll also be looking to reignite Tai Baribo’s form. The Israeli striker finished the regular season with 17 goals across all competitions, six of which came in the first three matches, but cooled off significantly. Baribo is without a goal since the Aug. 23 match against, well, Chicago.

By comparison, in 34 appearances (17 as a substitute), Uhre contributed six goals and eight assists. This supports the idea of him coming off the bench, because beyond the numbers he adds crucial verticality to the Union’s attack — something players like Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean-Jacques thrive on as they look to break forward against tired opponents. That transition game has been the cornerstone of Carnell and the Union’s success this season. Based on Thursday's press conference, Uhre suffered a knee knock ahead of the first match in the series, sidelining him to start the match this past Sunday. However, as for Uhre, Carnell also shared that, “Mika is ready” should he want to start him from the rip.

Who truly has the momentum going into Game 2?

In a best-of-three series, conventional wisdom suggests that the winner of the first match carries the momentum, especially considering Chicago’s 6-6-5 home record. However, former longtime Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott and Gregg Berhalter see it differently, and I agree.

Chicago should feel good about its chance going into this match. The Fire went punch-for-punch with Philadelphia, held the Union scoreless for more than 70 minutes, and even after going down, clawed back with two goals from set pieces before ultimately losing in penalties.

This performance was already an improvement, given that Philadelphia had shut them out in both regular-season meetings, including in Chicago, where 38-year-old veteran Alejandro Bedoya completely neutralized big-money signing Jonathan Bamba.

Elliott, who played at Subaru Park with a thick bandage covering the wound he suffered in the play-in game against Orlando City, made it clear.

“It was good confidence for us," Elliott said. "I mean, I think we matched them very well throughout the game and, you know, really limited the chances they had.”

Berhalter echoed that sentiment, noting that the match was very different from the first two meetings of the season, when Philadelphia “kicked our butts.”