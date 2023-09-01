More Events:

September 01, 2023

Hike your way through Wissahickon Valley Park this fall by completing the All Trails Challenge

Participants that raise the most money for the annual fundraiser may win prizes, including a luxury camping experience

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Hiking
Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia has more than 50 trails. Each fall, the All Trails Challenge encourages people to explore them while raising money for the nonprofit that cares for the park.

Wandering through Wissahickon Valley Park this fall – and raising money to improve its trails – could lead to a free trip to the Poconos. 

The All Trails Challenge tasks participants with exploring as much of the park's 1,800 acres and 50-plus trails as they can between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Nov. 3 by hiking, running, biking or riding horseback. 

Anyone that creates a personal fundraising page and makes a $50 contribution will be entered into a contest to win a weekday stay at a resort in the Poconos. Those who log the most miles on the Strava app – or raise the most money – can win other prizes. 

The top prize, given to someone who raises at least $5,000, is a two-night luxury campaign experience, including a movie under the stars, and a tour of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Additional prize packages include a cornhole set, water bottles, beer, backpacks, a marshmallow roasting kit and other camping gear. 

The people – or teams – that raise the most money – also will be featured on the Friends of the Wissahickon's website

Friends of the Wissahickon, which hosts the challenge, is the nonprofit that cares for the Northwest Philly park. 

Participants can explore the park at their own paces, though FOW will post weekly guides recommending specific trails. For the first week, FOW suggests taking a 2-mile loop from Pachella Field to the Valley Green Inn in Roxborough and back to Pachella Field. The loop is part of the Yellow Trail.

Friends of the Wissahickon seeks to raise at least $40,000 to support conservation efforts and ongoing trail improvements at the park. It is kicking off the challenge with party at Wissahickon Brewing Company on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants can ask questions and win prizes during Wissahickon-themed trivia. 

All Trails Challenge

Sept. 5 to Nov. 3 | $50
Wissahickon Valley Park
Valley Green Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128

