Hike your way through Wissahickon Valley Park this fall by completing the All Trails Challenge

Wandering through Wissahickon Valley Park this fall – and raising money to improve its trails – could lead to a free trip to the Poconos.

The All Trails Challenge tasks participants with exploring as much of the park's 1,800 acres and 50-plus trails as they can between Tuesday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Nov. 3 by hiking, running, biking or riding horseback.

Anyone that creates a personal fundraising page and makes a $50 contribution will be entered into a contest to win a weekday stay at a resort in the Poconos. Those who log the most miles on the Strava app – or raise the most money – can win other prizes.

The top prize, given to someone who raises at least $5,000, is a two-night luxury campaign experience, including a movie under the stars, and a tour of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Additional prize packages include a cornhole set, water bottles, beer, backpacks, a marshmallow roasting kit and other camping gear.

The people – or teams – that raise the most money – also will be featured on the Friends of the Wissahickon's website.

Friends of the Wissahickon, which hosts the challenge, is the nonprofit that cares for the Northwest Philly park.

Participants can explore the park at their own paces, though FOW will post weekly guides recommending specific trails. For the first week, FOW suggests taking a 2-mile loop from Pachella Field to the Valley Green Inn in Roxborough and back to Pachella Field. The loop is part of the Yellow Trail.

Friends of the Wissahickon seeks to raise at least $40,000 to support conservation efforts and ongoing trail improvements at the park. It is kicking off the challenge with party at Wissahickon Brewing Company on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants can ask questions and win prizes during Wissahickon-themed trivia.

Sept. 5 to Nov. 3 | $50

Wissahickon Valley Park

Valley Green Road, Philadelphia, PA 19128