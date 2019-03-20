Woodstock turns 50, will celebrate with three-day concert featuring Jay Z, Miley Cyrus

It's been almost half a century since Woodstock took over a dairy farm in the Catskills for a weekend that would turn out to be a defining moment in pop culture, with performances from Janis Joplin, The Who, Sly & the Family Stone, and Jimi Hendrix solidifying its place in history.



As the 50th anniversary of music festival approaches, there is a plan to revisit upstate New York for Woodstock 50, a three-day concert kicking off Friday, Aug. 16, that will feature headlining acts Jay Z, Miley Cyrus, Chance the Rapper, Halsey, Janelle Monáe, and many, many others.