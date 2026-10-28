Xfinity is giving away $20 Mitchell & Ness gift cards in Center City on Nov. 4

Philly sports fans looking for some new gear will have a chance to score free Mitchell & Ness gift cards and enter a raffle for Sixers merchandise in Center City on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Comcast Business and Mitchell & Ness are teaming up for the giveaway, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Store at 1429 Walnut St. The first 100 eligible people to stop by will receive a $20 Mitchell & Ness gift card, while supplies last.

From there, participants can walk about a block to the Mitchell & Ness flagship store at 1513 Walnut St., where they'll have a chance to win one of four Sixers prizes: two Tyrese Maxey jerseys and two Philadelphia 76ers Royal Retro Roots satin jackets.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

To enter the raffle, participants must show the gift card they received at Xfinity before 3 p.m. Participants must be 18 or older, and gift cards are limited to one per person. No purchase is necessary to enter the raffle.

The event celebrates the partnership between Comcast Business and Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-founded sports apparel company that opened its new Walnut Street flagship store earlier this year.

Mitchell & Ness Gift Card Giveaway and Sixers Raffle

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026

Time: Gift card giveaway begins at 11 a.m.; raffle closes at 3 p.m.

Step 1: Pick up gift card: Xfinity Store, 1429 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Step 2: Enter raffle: Mitchell & Ness flagship store, 1513 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Free; no purchase necessary to enter the raffle

Eligibility: Must be 18 or older; one gift card per person

Giveaway: $20 Mitchell & Ness gift cards for the first 100 eligible people, while supplies last

Raffle prizes: Two Tyrese Maxey jerseys and two Philadelphia 76ers Royal Retro Roots satin jackets

More information: Xfinity Store location

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.