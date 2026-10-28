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October 28, 2026

Xfinity is giving away $20 Mitchell & Ness gift cards in Center City on Nov. 4

The first 100 people at the Walnut Street Xfinity Store will receive a $20 gift card they can bring to Mitchell & Ness for a chance to win Tyrese Maxey jerseys and 76ers jackets.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Giveaways Mitchell and Ness
Michell and Ness Giveaway Provided Courtesy/Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness will host a raffle for Tyrese Maxey jerseys and 76ers jackets at its Center City flagship store on Nov. 4. Participants must first pick up a $20 gift card at the nearby Xfinity Store to enter.

Philly sports fans looking for some new gear will have a chance to score free Mitchell & Ness gift cards and enter a raffle for Sixers merchandise in Center City on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Comcast Business and Mitchell & Ness are teaming up for the giveaway, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Xfinity Store at 1429 Walnut St. The first 100 eligible people to stop by will receive a $20 Mitchell & Ness gift card, while supplies last.

From there, participants can walk about a block to the Mitchell & Ness flagship store at 1513 Walnut St., where they'll have a chance to win one of four Sixers prizes: two Tyrese Maxey jerseys and two Philadelphia 76ers Royal Retro Roots satin jackets.

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To enter the raffle, participants must show the gift card they received at Xfinity before 3 p.m. Participants must be 18 or older, and gift cards are limited to one per person. No purchase is necessary to enter the raffle.

The event celebrates the partnership between Comcast Business and Mitchell & Ness, the Philadelphia-founded sports apparel company that opened its new Walnut Street flagship store earlier this year.

Mitchell & Ness Gift Card Giveaway and Sixers Raffle

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026
Time: Gift card giveaway begins at 11 a.m.; raffle closes at 3 p.m.
Step 1: Pick up gift card: Xfinity Store, 1429 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Step 2: Enter raffle: Mitchell & Ness flagship store, 1513 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Admission: Free; no purchase necessary to enter the raffle
Eligibility: Must be 18 or older; one gift card per person
Giveaway: $20 Mitchell & Ness gift cards for the first 100 eligible people, while supplies last
Raffle prizes: Two Tyrese Maxey jerseys and two Philadelphia 76ers Royal Retro Roots satin jackets
More information: Xfinity Store location

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Giveaways Mitchell and Ness Sixers Xfinity

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