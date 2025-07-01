Is Zack Wheeler the best Phillies pitcher in 40 years?

On the surface, it might seem a little sacrilegious to think about Zack Wheeler being the best Phillies pitcher this century (basically since Steve Carlton left the team in 1985).

There have been some incredible starting pitchers in the city over that span, from Curt Schilling's nine years in the 1990s, to Cole Hamels quietly putting together 10 of the most productive seasons in team history, to the longevity of Aaron Nola, to the dominance of Roy Halladay — a literal first ballot Hall of Famer — and the brilliance of Cliff Lee.

But after Wheeler's eight innings of pure excellence Monday night, striking out 10 while allowing no Padres runs, it seemed like it was at least worth kicking the tires on.

Somehow, Wheeler has yet to win a Cy Young award over his six seasons in red pinstripes. It seems like a crime against baseball when you look at his numbers. At 8-3 with a 2.27 ERA and an MLB-best 4.4 WAR among pitchers so far this season, he might finally get the recognition he deserves in 2025.

But historically, Wheeler is pitching his way into another really special conversation. Here's a brief look at where he measures up against the best Phillies starters since Carlton:

Pitcher Years Stats WAR Cole Hamels 2006-15 114-90, 3.30 ERA 42.0 Curt Schilling 1992-2000 101-78, 3.35 ERA 36.8 Aaron Nola 2015-present 105-86, 3.78 ERA 35.6 Zack Wheeler 2020-present 67-35, 2.86 ERA 29.9 Cliff Lee 2009, 2011-14 48-34, 2.94 ERA 21.3 Roy Halladay 2010-13 55-29, 3.25 ERA 17.0 Ranger Suárez 2018-present 48-31, 3.27 ERA 16.3





It depends how you decide to measure it, but Wheeler is in the conversation. Any discussion of the best Phillies starter since 1985 would likely come down to three hurlers — Wheeler, Hamels and Halladay.

Halladay was incredibly dominant for two years, in 2010 and 2011, winning a Cy Young and coming in second place for another. He had a 40-16 record with a 2.40 ERA and 17 complete games over those two years, and had a playoff no-hitter and perfect game. But he was not healthy during his last two years in Philly, with a 5.15 ERA over his final 38 starts.

Hamels had the longevity, and was homegrown, with 294 starts (the fourth most in team history) as well as his own no-hitter, and the only World Series MVP for a pitcher in team history.

Wheeler sort of splits the performances of the two. He's incredibly consistent, has stayed healthy and throws harder than either Hamels or Halladay ever did. He also has a 2.18 ERA over 12 postseason starts for the Phillies (Hamels had a 3.09 ERA over 13). And his strikeout numbers are eye-popping.

Judged not just against the pitchers from the last 40 years, but against every pitcher in Phillies franchise history, here are a look at a few more impressive statistics for Wheeler (via baseball reference):

Category Stat Rank Win percentage .657 2nd WAR 29.9 9th WHIP 1.017 1st K's per 9 9.95 1st Total strikeouts 1,035 10th K to BB ratio 4.9 2nd Adjusted ERA 147 1st





With his contract up after the 2027 season and Wheeler already in the twilight of his prime at 35, it's possible Phillies fans will get to watch him for another two and a half seasons.

By that time he could very easily climb even higher within the franchise statistical latter, and hopefully the lure of Phils fans as well.

Cherish every opportunity left to watch him pitch. Rarely do teams get a player this special — and often times fans and baseball pundits don't appreciate it fully until it's over. He'll be on the mound again this weekend against the Reds.

