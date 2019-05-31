More News:

May 31, 2019

The 700 club in Northern Liberties has been sold

Nightclub and soccer bar hit the market in November after a 21-year run and now is reportedly under contract with a new owner

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Bars
700 club photo sold RISA WITTMAN/THE MCDONALD GROUP AT WEICHERT, REALTORS

The 700 opened in 1997 at the corner of Second and Fairmount streets in Northern Liberties. The bar that helped define the transformation of its Philadelphia neighborhood was recently sold after spending nearly six months on the market.

Northern Liberties destination dance club and bar The 700 is in the final stages of being sold to a buyer from California.

The McDonald Group, which brokered the deal, confirmed the sale and transfer of the liquor license on Friday afternoon.

The property at the corner of Second and Fairmount streets was listed for sale in November at a price of $1.35 million. Longtime owners Tracy Stanton and Kurt Wunder, who have run the popular bar since 1997, made the decision to turn the page after Wunder was diagnosed with cancer and Stanton looked ahead to next steps in his life.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed pending the completion of settlement.

RELATED: For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era

Johnny McDonald, the realtor behind the deal, told PhillyVoice there had been a wide-range of interested buyers — local restaurateurs, prominent figures and even a former NFL player. 

Ultimately, a serendipitous deal emerged with buyers who shared a connection with Stanton and Wunder through their time working together at the Khyber Pass, the legendary Old City venue that once brought some of the hottest musical acts to the stage in Philadelphia. 

For the past 20 years, The 700 has held a special place in the development of Northern Liberties, serving as a popular soccer bar and a nightlife staple with its intimate upstairs dance parties. News that the property had been put up for sale left many former patrons nostalgic and current regulars concerned about its eventual fate.

Early indications are that the property will remain, at a minimum, a place to grab drinks in Northern Liberties. Specific plans were not immediately available.

We'll provide more information on what the future holds at the property as soon as we have more to share.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Bars Northern Liberties Clubs Parties Properties Business Dancing Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved