The 700 club in Northern Liberties has been sold

Northern Liberties destination dance club and bar The 700 is in the final stages of being sold to a buyer from California.

The McDonald Group, which brokered the deal, confirmed the sale and transfer of the liquor license on Friday afternoon.

The property at the corner of Second and Fairmount streets was listed for sale in November at a price of $1.35 million. Longtime owners Tracy Stanton and Kurt Wunder, who have run the popular bar since 1997, made the decision to turn the page after Wunder was diagnosed with cancer and Stanton looked ahead to next steps in his life.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed pending the completion of settlement.