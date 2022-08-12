Abbi Jacobson's 'A League of Their Own' reboot on Amazon reimagines beloved baseball movie

Main Line native Abbi Jacobson's reboot of the classic 1992 baseball film "A League of Their Own" premiered its first season on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

The eight-episode series seeks to reimagine the Rockford Peaches, a fictionalized team from the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league was organized in the 1940s as a way to keep baseball in the public eye while the majority of MLB players were fighting in World War II.

The series stars Jacobson as Carson Shaw, a catcher who tries out for the Peaches while her husband is deployed in the war. She joins a cast of teammates that include D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Bucks County native Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Priscilla Delgado as Izzy and Melanie Field as Jo.

A foil to Jacobson's character is Max, played by Chanté Adams, a Black baseball superstar who's unable to get a spot on the team because it doesn't accept Black players. Unlike the MLB, the All-American Women's League never integrated and couldn't continue past 1955. For the duration of the season, Max and her best friend Clance, played by Gbemisola Ikumelo, set out on a journey to find a team that will take her.

A character inspired by Tom Hanks' famous role as coach Jimmy – this time played by Nick Offerman – doesn't have as much of a part in the series as Hanks did. In a nod to the film, Rosie O'Donnell plays a guest role on one episode as Vi, the owner of a gay bar. O'Donnell played Doris Miller, a third base player on the Peaches, in the original.

"I feel a lot of pressure for a lot of reasons," Jacobson told The Cut. "'A League of Their Own' is people's favorite movie, so there's pressure surrounding making something that's based off of such a beloved piece of IP."

The original film, directed by Penny Marshall and starring Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, O'Donnell and Hanks, premiered to widespread praise from critics and audiences. It grossed more than $135 million and become one of the most cherished sports films ever created.

At the time, critics raved that the film presented a "sentimental," "charming" and "light-hearted" look at a time in American history that's often not highlighted. The movie made its way into the Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2012. It features what is arguably the most famed sports movie quote of all time: "There's no crying in baseball!"

Because of its widespread praise, it's no surprise that this is the second small-screen attempt to revive it. CBS tried (and failed) a television spinoff of the film in 1993.

Rather than retell the story, Jacobson's reboot aims to present a more realistic version of 1940s America – particularly for lesbians and people of color.

"The movie is a story about white women getting to play baseball," Jacobson told The New York Times. "That's just not enough."

In the weeks leading up to its full-season release on Prime Video, critics have examined the corrective lens of the series, noting that in some cases, Jacobson's reboot trades in some of the light-hearted charm of the original for a more political look at the social climate of the time.

While Max has a storyline dedicated to the barriers faced by Black Americans, another major corrective change to the reboot is an openly lesbian relationship between Carson and Greta, which is established in the pilot episode.

It's also the basis for much of the social media response from those who viewed the series on Friday, many of whom were informed by critics that the show would explore LGBTQ themes.

Many early reviews note the importance of treading lightly around reboots and remakes of beloved stories and characters, something that has become more commonplace throughout the entertainment industry over the last decade.

From live remakes of Norman Lear's groundbreaking 1970s sitcoms on ABC, to gaudy, social media-inspired iterations of newer properties like HBO Max's new "Gossip Girl" series, reboots have to tow a line between loyalty and creativity.

"Attempts to take a property from the '90s and make it feel relevant — even a period piece — can feel tired, or worse, tiresome," NPR noted in its review of the series. "Stick too close to the original and it feels like there's no reason to do it at all; stray too far and it feels like you should have just written an entirely new story instead."

The full first season of Jacobson's reboot of "A League of Their Own" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can also check out the show's official trailer below.