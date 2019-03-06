'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek, the long-time host of the gameshow “Jeopardy!”, announced Wednesday he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this week.

Trebek recorded a video message to Jeopardy! fans on the show’s YouTube page:

In case the video, which was still unlisted as of Wednesday afternoon, doesn’t load, here’s what Trebek had to say about his diagnosis:

“Hi, everyone. I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.” “Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Trebek, 79, was born in Sudbury, Canada, and made his American television debut in 1973 on NBC’s “The Wizard of Odds” gameshow. He began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984, and has hosted the show for 35 years.

Last July, Trebek mentioned in an interview he was considering stepping down as the gameshow's host in 2020.

