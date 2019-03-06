More News:

March 06, 2019

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Celebrities
Alex Trebek cancer pancreatic Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

Alex Trebek, pictured here in 2015, published a video to 'Jeopardy!' fans on Wednesday announcing that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek has hosted the popular TV gameshow for 35 years.

Alex Trebek, the long-time host of the gameshow “Jeopardy!”, announced Wednesday he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this week.

Trebek recorded a video message to Jeopardy! fans on the show’s YouTube page:

In case the video, which was still unlisted as of Wednesday afternoon, doesn’t load, here’s what Trebek had to say about his diagnosis:

“Hi, everyone. I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information.”

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Trebek, 79, was born in Sudbury, Canada, and made his American television debut in 1973 on NBC’s “The Wizard of Odds” gameshow. He began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984, and has hosted the show for 35 years.

Last July, Trebek mentioned in an interview he was considering stepping down as the gameshow's host in 2020.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Celebrities Philadelphia Hollywood United States TV Shows Game Shows Cancer YouTube Jeopardy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Universities

Rider University dean resigns position over school’s Chick-fil-A controversy
103015_RiderU

Television

Twitter reacts to 'The Bachelor' Colton Underwood finally jumping the fence
The Bachelor Colton Underwood

Sixers

Jimmy Butler's crunch-time heroics are essential to Sixers' playoff dreams
030519-JimmyButler-USAToday

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved