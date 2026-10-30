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October 30, 2026

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen bring unscripted live show to Philadelphia on Nov. 14

The longtime friends will share stories from their careers and take audience questions at the Academy of Music, returning to a Philadelphia stage together for the first time in a decade.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Celebrities Performances
AC2 Image - Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Provided Courtesy/Ensemble Arts Philly

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will bring their live show, AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, to Philadelphia's Academy of Music on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are bringing their off-camera stories and familiar New Year's Eve banter to Philadelphia for a live show at the Academy of Music on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The CNN journalist and Bravo television host will take the stage at 8 p.m. for AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, a show where the two interview each other, trade stories and answer questions from the audience.

Their friendship dates back more than 30 years, when mutual friends tried to set them up on a blind date. The date never happened after an initial phone call, but they eventually became close friends and later began hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcasts together.

Their different approaches to television are part of the appeal. Cooper is best known for covering major news stories, while Cohen has built a career around reality TV and celebrity interviews. Onstage, the two move between their personal lives, careers and experiences in television, without following a script.

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Cooper previously spoke with PhillyVoice about touring with Cohen in 2018, describing how their different personalities play out onstage and how the live audience brings out a more animated side of him.

The Nov. 14 performance will be their first Philadelphia stage appearance together in about 10 years, according to Cohen. In a recent story published on 6abc.com, he said the show allows them to share stories they couldn't tell on television, with the audience joining in through questions near the end.

Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly, with prices varying by seat and availability.

AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Admission: Ticket prices vary by seating and availability
Experience: Unscripted conversation, stories from Cooper and Cohen's careers and audience questions
Tickets and information: Ensemble Arts Philly

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Celebrities Performances Academy of Music Anderson Cooper Andy Cohen

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