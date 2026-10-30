Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen bring unscripted live show to Philadelphia on Nov. 14

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are bringing their off-camera stories and familiar New Year's Eve banter to Philadelphia for a live show at the Academy of Music on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The CNN journalist and Bravo television host will take the stage at 8 p.m. for AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, a show where the two interview each other, trade stories and answer questions from the audience.

Their friendship dates back more than 30 years, when mutual friends tried to set them up on a blind date. The date never happened after an initial phone call, but they eventually became close friends and later began hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcasts together.

Their different approaches to television are part of the appeal. Cooper is best known for covering major news stories, while Cohen has built a career around reality TV and celebrity interviews. Onstage, the two move between their personal lives, careers and experiences in television, without following a script.

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Cooper previously spoke with PhillyVoice about touring with Cohen in 2018, describing how their different personalities play out onstage and how the live audience brings out a more animated side of him.

The Nov. 14 performance will be their first Philadelphia stage appearance together in about 10 years, according to Cohen. In a recent story published on 6abc.com, he said the show allows them to share stories they couldn't tell on television, with the audience joining in through questions near the end.

Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly, with prices varying by seat and availability.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Academy of Music, 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Admission: Ticket prices vary by seating and availability

Experience: Unscripted conversation, stories from Cooper and Cohen's careers and audience questions

Tickets and information: Ensemble Arts Philly

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