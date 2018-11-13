More News:

November 13, 2018

Activist Asa Khalif plans run for Philadelphia City Council

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics City Council
Carroll - Frank Rizzo Statue Protest Asa Khalif Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif organized the protest of the Frank Rizzo statue at Philadelphia's Municipal Services building on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016.

Asa Khalif, one of the most visible faces of social justice activism in Philadelphia, will run for a seat in City Council next May.

The Philadelphia native, 48, created a Facebook page for a political campaign seeking one of City Council's seven at-large seats.

He planned to formally announce his run on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Khalif has been a vocal critic of the Philadelphia Police Department's handling of several high profile shootings of young black men, most notably Brandon Tate-Brown and David Jones.

Khalif also became a prominent figure in the protest movement to take down the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo at the Municipal Services Building.  

His Coalition 4 Black Lives and Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania are not associated with the national Black Lives Matter organization, whose local proponents have increasingly clashed with Khalif over the past year.

The local Philadelphia BLM chapter, the Black and Brown Workers Collective and Philly for REAL Justice all distanced themselves from Khalif in April following the controversial arrest of two black men at a Center City Starbucks. In a series of statements, the groups claimed Khalif's actions "endangered and compromised" their efforts.

Khalif's campaign is expected to focus on poverty, education and social justice.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics City Council Philadelphia Black Lives Matter Social Justice Race Relations Asa Khalif Criminal Justice Criminal Justice Reform

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Design

Historic Cape May property will reopen as a boutique hotel next summer
cape may 5 perry street

Holiday

Where to find tree lighting celebrations in Philly and the suburbs
Stock_Carroll - Holiday Decorations, Rittenhouse Square Christmas Tree

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Health News

The boy embryo at center of headline-making IVF swap is stored in Philadelphia
ivf-swap-pexels

Disasters

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire
0613_Gabe_Kapler_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.