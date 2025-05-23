More Events:

May 23, 2025

At this West Philly street festival, everything costs $1, $3 or $5

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns Thursday, June 5. Discounted items include records, tomato pies and margaritas.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Shopping
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll Provided image/Ben Tran

Shoppers can browse deals from more than 40 vendors during the Baltimore Avenue Stroll. Items are $1, $3 or $5.

A single buck goes pretty far at an upcoming summer street festival.

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll offers shoppers a selection of snacks and goods priced at $1, $3 or $5 for one night only. The West Philly event, which is held twice each year, makes its 2025 debut on Thursday, June 5. Vendors will set up along Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets from 5-8 p.m.

MORE: Fishtown Taps returns with weekly happy hour deals through October

Dozens of local restaurants, cafes, pet shops, nail salons and other businesses have signed onto the stroll. Free entertainment also will be available along the route. Singer-songwriter Gretchen Elise will perform at Trolley Portal Gardens, while DJ AfrVbz will lead a dance class at 48th Street. There will be face painting for kids at the HMS School and a Double Dutch meet-up at 50th Street Triangle. The Arts League will offer a free photo booth, too.

The $1 deals range from records at Milkcrate Cafe to samosas from Desi Chaat House. The $3 tier includes mac and cheese from Doro Bet, dan dan noodles from Sichuan Mathai and the option to fill a bag of books from Books Through Bars. Margaritas at Renata's Kitchen and plants from Plants and People each go for $5.

For any discount hunters busy on June 5, the next Baltimore Avenue Stroll will be held Thursday, Sept. 4.

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Thursday, June 5
5-8 p.m. | Pay as you go
Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Shopping Philadelphia West Philly Discounts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

As summer travel surges, movement to end roadway deaths gains momentum
Cape-May_dsc09781_52384396006_o.jpg

Cape May, NJ wows to put on your radar

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Sens. John Fetterman and Dave McCormick will debate June 2

Fetterman McCormick debate

Sponsored

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Women's Health

Enhanced imaging could vastly improve cancer detection in people with dense breasts, study finds

Dense Breasts Cancer Screening

Arts & Culture

UArts 'celebration of life' will mark anniversary of closure

Uarts celebration of life

Weekend

Memorial Day, 'Rent' and horses: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

Jalen-Hurts-8-Super-Bowl-Parade-Eagles_021425

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved