At this West Philly street festival, everything costs $1, $3 or $5

A single buck goes pretty far at an upcoming summer street festival.

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll offers shoppers a selection of snacks and goods priced at $1, $3 or $5 for one night only. The West Philly event, which is held twice each year, makes its 2025 debut on Thursday, June 5. Vendors will set up along Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets from 5-8 p.m.

Dozens of local restaurants, cafes, pet shops, nail salons and other businesses have signed onto the stroll. Free entertainment also will be available along the route. Singer-songwriter Gretchen Elise will perform at Trolley Portal Gardens, while DJ AfrVbz will lead a dance class at 48th Street. There will be face painting for kids at the HMS School and a Double Dutch meet-up at 50th Street Triangle. The Arts League will offer a free photo booth, too.

The $1 deals range from records at Milkcrate Cafe to samosas from Desi Chaat House. The $3 tier includes mac and cheese from Doro Bet, dan dan noodles from Sichuan Mathai and the option to fill a bag of books from Books Through Bars. Margaritas at Renata's Kitchen and plants from Plants and People each go for $5.

For any discount hunters busy on June 5, the next Baltimore Avenue Stroll will be held Thursday, Sept. 4.

Thursday, June 5

5-8 p.m. | Pay as you go

Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.