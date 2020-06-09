More News:

June 09, 2020

Video shows bear spotted in backyard in Delco, police say

Upper Chichester police responded to resident's report on Tuesday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bears
Bear Upper Chichester Delco Upper Chichester Police Department/Facebook

A bear was seen in a backyard in Upper Chichester, Delaware County, on June 9, 2020. Bear populations have increasingly moved into Southeastern Pennsylvania in recent years, leading to several large-scale searches.

Authorities in Upper Chichester are investigating a report of a bear that was spotted Tuesday in a resident's backyard.

Police said the bear was seen at a property in the 4400 block of Garnetmine Road. When officers arrived, the bear was no longer there, but a property owner captured a video that was released by police.

Bear Sighting

BEAR SIGHTING: The Upper Chichester Police responded to the 4400 block of Garnetmine Road for the report of a bear in the area. It was confirmed by the attached video. The bear was not in the area upon Police arrival. If the bear is sighted please call 911.

Posted by Upper Chichester Township Police Department on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Bear populations have increasingly spread into Southeastern Pennsylvania over the last several years as opportunities to find food and mates expand. In recent years, a string of sightings have led to large-scale searches across parts of the region. 

In 2016, a black bear seen in Radnor spent several months on the loose before it was eventually corralled and released in Lackawanna County. The search even inspired a Twitter account.

Last June, another black bear first seen in Montgomery County traveled south to Philadelphia and was spotted along the SEPTA tracks of the Manayunk/Norristown Line.

A search that lasted several days resulted in the bear's capture in Roxborough by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Multiple videos of the young bear's journey through residential areas surfaced during the search.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission offers the following safety tips for bear sightings.

• Don’t put trash out until the morning of collection

• Clean garbage cans regularly using bleach

• Clean your outdoor grill, properly dispose of grill grease and bring bird feeders in at night

• Store trash, bird seed and pet food inside a building, garage or secure shed

• Bring pet food in at night

• Don’t place food out for other wildlife (Be aware that intentionally feeding bears is against the law in Pennsylvania.)

Anyone who sees the bear spotted in Delaware County on Tuesday is asked to call 911.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Bears Delaware County Police

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved