Best fantasy football waiver claims for Week 6

We're through five weeks of the NFL season. Injuries keep mounting and several more teams will be on the bye this week, giving fantasy football owners two good reasons to be scouring the waiver wire.

Sure, many of the surprising upstarts in fantasy football get claimed in the first few weeks, but there are still plenty of good options out there who can help you win any given weekend.

As we do every week, we'll help you with the best waiver claims:

Quarterback

Jameis Winston, QB, Giants

If you really need a backup QB or to stream a starter in Week 6, Winston will be at home and facing a bad New Orleans defense that just got picked apart by Kyler Murray. Winston has thrown 6 TDs over the past two weeks and totaled 576 passing yards. He should have a field day against the Saints, even if he tosses an INT or two. He's still available in 94% of Yahoo! leagues and has much more passing upside than other options currently on the wire (Michael Penix, Daniel Jones, etc.)

Running back

Kimani Vidal, RB, Chargers

Things couldn't be worse for LA's offense, especially for the run game. But that's an issue for Omarion Hampton owners. Hampton's struggles have opened the door for Vidal to see his touches increase – from just four over the first three weeks to 16 in the past two weeks. He has scored TDs in back-to-back weeks, one rushing, one receiving. The third-year pro offers some explosion and two-way threat as a ball carrier and pass catcher and should continue to get involved as the Bolts look for more answers on offense. He's available in 97% of Yahoo! leagues.

Woody Marks, RB, Texans

If you can get him, Marks is about to become RB1 for Houston while David Montgomery is out for at least one week and possibly longer with a groin injury. Marks is owned in just 54% of Yahoo! league but will be a hot commodity on the wire. He had 19 touches for 85 total yards in Week 5 and should see even more work going forward.

Wide receiver/tight ends

Germie Bernard, WR, Steelers

The Steelers are down two starting wide receivers in Michael Pittman and Roman Wilson, forcing the rookie Bernard into a more prominent role. The Alabama product led Pittsburgh in targets in Week 5, catching six passes for 80 yards – more yards than his first four games total. Bernard should see plenty of targets going forward as the Steelers don't have much firepower. He's only owned in 2% of Yahoo! leagues.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints

If you want to find a league winner, claim Tyson now, and don't wait for his actual return. The Saints have already said the eighth overall pick won't practice this week but are signaling next week as a potential return to practice. If you wait until next week, you might find more competition on the wire. Right now, Tyson is owned in 49% of Yahoo! leagues, and that number will jump by this time next week.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, Cardinals

With Marvin Harrison Jr. gone and no longer soaking up useless snaps, Bourne steps into a top-three option in the Cards' passing game, behind TE Trey McBride and WR Michael Wilson. Bourne has a higher yards-per-catch average than both and had the second-most targets in Week 5 with Harrison inactive before being traded. Expect an increase in both targets and downfield usage for Bourne going forward in an offense that has the NFL's fourth-most pass attempts. Bourne is only owned in 7% of Yahoo! leagues.

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