The biggest threats to an Eagles Super Bowl repeat

It's bad enough that the Eagles are looking to replace half their starters from last year's top-ranked defense that helped propel the franchise to a commanding 40-22 win over the dynastic Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

But the Eagles are also facing some historical roadblocks en route to Santa Clara, host city of the next Super Bowl. More than a decade has passed since an NFC team went to back-to-back Super Bowls. The Seahawks of 2013 and 2014 are the last to do it.

On top of that, it's been well chronicled that no NFC East team has repeated as division champion in more than two decades. The Eagles won the NFC East from 2001-2004, and every year since the NFC East has produced a different champion.

As training camp opens on Tuesday for the Eagles, with all players expected to report to the NovaCare Complex, and as the hunt to get back to the Super Bowl officially begins, let's take a look at the NFC teams most poised to create a detour for the Birds:

Detroit Lions

When healthy, the Lions have as much blue-chip talent as the Eagles do, with game-changers at running back, wide receiver, defensive tackle, edge rusher and at several spots in the secondary. They didn't accidentally win 15 games last year and field the NFL's top-ranked offense (33 points per game) and seventh-ranked defense. The only questions about them in 2025 are, again, injuries; they’ve already lost a defensive tackle for the year and were fortunate to have a cornerback only suffer a minor injury already in camp. They also have to overcome the losses of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (now head coach of the Bears) and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (now head coach of the Jets). People should trust Dan Campbell. Nobody knew who Johnson was when Campbell made him OC and Johnson emerged into a genius coveted by plenty of teams before he finally accepted the Bears' gig. The Lions are out for vengeance after feeling like a Super Bowl trip was robbed from them by injuries and a collapse in the divisional round. Are they as talented pound-for-pound as the Eagles are? No, but they're close enough to make this an interesting race.

Green Bay Packers

With the Packers, the sum is greater than the parts. They don’t have as much high-end talent as the Lions and Eagles do, but they’ve got enough to compete with anyone, along with an excellent coaching staff that knows how to get the most from its players. Head coach Matt LaFleur can be nauseatingly run-reliant at times but does a good job of controlling pace and tempo – the Packers ranked 8th last year in time of possession – which helps limit Jordan Love’s mistakes and keeps the Packers in striking distance. They won 11 games in 2024, which is good, especially in the NFC North, but more significant is that all six of their losses came by 24 total points, an average of 4 points per loss. On the flip side, they won games by an average of about 12 points per game. If they can play 20% better in 2025, they can easily win north of 13 games and be a real force in the NFC.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are dangerous for three reasons: a top-flight, Super Bowl champion QB in Matthew Stafford, an emergent defense loaded with front-seven talent, and perhaps the NFL’s best head coach. That compensates for where they’re lacking: speed at the skill positions, an immobile QB, and a secondary that can be preyed on if the pass rush isn’t getting home. Head coach Sean McVay is an elite offensive play-caller and has been a tough foe for the NFC annually. Since the Rams hired McVay, they’ve made the playoffs six times in eight seasons, made two Super Bowl trips, won a Super Bowl, and have just one losing season. They came 13 yards shy of beating the Eagles in the NFC Championship last year despite being a warm-weather team playing in a second-half snowstorm. Swapping Davante Adams for Cooper Kupp will only make them better on offense.

MORE: 25 things to watch at Eagles training camp

Washington Commanders

The hype about the Commanders being a major threat to the Eagles is a little overstated. As our Jimmy Kempski pointed out, the Commanders are often mistaken for being a young, on-the-comeup team when they’re actually one of the NFL’s oldest teams . They also lack a dynamic playmaker outside of Terry McLaurin, although the quarterback can make up for that. But they were so reliant on Jayden Daniels as a runner and passer last year – as an overall offensive force – that it’s hard to see them getting that much blood from the stone again. With all that said, Daniels is really good, head coach Dan Quinn has a reputation for coaching up his talent, and the Commanders have made some key additions (Laremy Tunsil, Deebo Samuel) who should help make them very competitive and a tough out. In their favor also is that aforementioned dubious history about NFC East champions trying to repeat, which leads us to ...

Dallas Cowboys

We all know the Cowboys can be a mess, but there's no denying that they've got plenty of upper-end talent, including three top-five players at their position in Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith. We also know that when Dak Prescott plays 16 or more games, the Cowboys are typically very good. They've never finished with a losing record in the six seasons Prescott has played at least 16 games, and they've averaged 10.5 wins annually in those six seasons. There are question marks about their run game, their run defense, and how they'll look under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but that's why they're fifth on this list. If Prescott stays healthy, the Cowboys will be in the mix.



Honorable Mention

Minnesota Vikings: They're very strong in the trenches, have Justin Jefferson, and have two of the NFL's best play-callers in Kevin O'Connell (who has 34 wins in three seasons as HC) and DC Brian Flores. If QB J.J. McCarthy is legit, this team could easily win double-digit games again.



San Francisco 49ers: They're a totally different team when Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams and George Kittle are all healthy, and right now they're all healthy.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports