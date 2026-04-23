Philly school board delays vote on plan to close 17 schools hours before scheduled meeting

Philadelphia’s school board has postponed its vote on the district’s plan to close 17 schools until next week.

Just hours before Thursday's scheduled meeting, the Board of Education released a statement saying it was tabling the decision to allow more time for affected parties to understand the implications of the School District of Philadelphia's proposed facilities plan, which is designed to better use its building spaces and resources.

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The decision comes as a result of increasing pressure from City Council on the school board, with many council members advocating against the closures. All 17 City Council members signed a letter Thursday afternoon imploring the board to delay the vote until the end of May so students, families and legislators can “truly digest” the 10-year plan.

“The decision to fast track this plan by holding a vote today ... is disappointing and will only serve to sow public distrust in our school system, further traumatize children and families and would leave legislators at all levels of government tasked with finding funding solutions to the District’s deficit with less confidence than before this plan was announced,” the letter reads.

The board will use their Policy Committee Meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at 4 p.m. to vote on the resolution, chief of staff Sithi Bucciarelli told Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

“We recognize that the future of our school facilities is a matter of significant interest that requires the highest level of collaboration,” Reginald Streater, president of the Board of Education, said in a statement to the outlet. “In the spirit of partnership, we are taking this time to ensure our stakeholders understand the proposal before the board votes.”

Superintendent Tony Watlington and Streater said on Monday that a “final” version of the Facilities Master Plan had been submitted to the board, recommending 17 schools for closure while modernizing 169 buildings and co-locating six others. Streater said on Monday that the board was “ripe” to vote on the plan this week.

Representatives with the Board of Education and the School District of Philadelphia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.