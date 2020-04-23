More Culture:

April 23, 2020

Bruce Springsteen to guest DJ again on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Friday morning

The Boss will be on the airwaves at 10 a.m.

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Musicians Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen DJ Anthony Behar/SIPA

Bruce Springsteen will be back as a guest DJ on SiriusXM's E Street Radio on Friday morning.

After performing hits songs “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Jersey Girl” during Wednesday night’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit concert alongside wife and fellow E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen will be back on the airwaves as a guest DJ for SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Friday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, Springsteen will be hosting “From His Home, To Yours...Part 2” and playing songs from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Billy Joel, the Bee Gees, and Tupac Shakur.

Springsteen previously hosted the first edition of “From His Home, To Yours” on April 8, when he played songs from artists such as the aforementioned Scialfa, Bob Dylan, Sam Cooke, Don Henley, Wyclef Jean, Roy Orbison, and Lucinda Williams. He also provided commentary in between songs and much-needed words of encouragement for listeners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boss even played a few of his own hit songs, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if fans heard some more of his own music while he controls the airwaves on Friday morning from his farm in Colts Neck, Monmouth County.

Loyal E Street Radio listeners know that Springsteen is an avid listener of his SiriusXM channel, and The Boss has even called in before to talk to the DJs. 

If you’re unable to tune in for Springsteen on Friday morning, don’t lose any sleep; SiriusXM has provided a full schedule of when you can catch a replay of the program: 

Saturday, April 25: 12 a.m., 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET
Sunday, April 26: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET
Monday, April 27: 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET
Tuesday, April 28: 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET
Wednesday, April 29: 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET
Thursday, April 30: 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET

SiriusXM announced last month that its live radio streams are free to listen to during the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York-based network broadcasts its music, talk and sports programming via satellite and streaming on the web. 

To access the free streams – including Springsteen's E Street Radio channel – go to siriusxm.com and click the "start streaming" button or download the SiriusXM app for your smartphone.

Springsteen and Scialfa were just two of the many stars who performed on Wednesday night to help raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Musicians Bruce Springsteen Philadelphia New Jersey SiriusXM Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski's full first round 2020 NFL mock draft
042320CeeDeeLamb

Education

Philly's Masterman High School cracks top 20 in U.S., best in Pennsylvania
Masterman 2020 High School

Addiction

WHO urges restrictions on alcohol sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Alcohol use during COVID-19 Shutdown

Eagles

Eagles final mock draft roundup: National draft analyst edition
042320CeeDeeLamb2

DIY

Simple guide to DIY tie-dye at home
DIY tie dye

Food & Drink

Get free Insomnia Cookies when you order from these four local businesses
Insomnia cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved