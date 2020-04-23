Bruce Springsteen to guest DJ again on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Friday morning

After performing hits songs “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “Jersey Girl” during Wednesday night’s “Jersey 4 Jersey” benefit concert alongside wife and fellow E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen will be back on the airwaves as a guest DJ for SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Friday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, Springsteen will be hosting “From His Home, To Yours...Part 2” and playing songs from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Billy Joel, the Bee Gees, and Tupac Shakur.

Springsteen previously hosted the first edition of “From His Home, To Yours” on April 8, when he played songs from artists such as the aforementioned Scialfa, Bob Dylan, Sam Cooke, Don Henley, Wyclef Jean, Roy Orbison, and Lucinda Williams. He also provided commentary in between songs and much-needed words of encouragement for listeners during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boss even played a few of his own hit songs, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if fans heard some more of his own music while he controls the airwaves on Friday morning from his farm in Colts Neck, Monmouth County.

Loyal E Street Radio listeners know that Springsteen is an avid listener of his SiriusXM channel, and The Boss has even called in before to talk to the DJs.

If you’re unable to tune in for Springsteen on Friday morning, don’t lose any sleep; SiriusXM has provided a full schedule of when you can catch a replay of the program:

Saturday, April 25: 12 a.m., 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 26: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET

Monday, April 27: 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 28: 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 29: 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 30: 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET

SiriusXM announced last month that its live radio streams are free to listen to during the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York-based network broadcasts its music, talk and sports programming via satellite and streaming on the web.

To access the free streams – including Springsteen's E Street Radio channel – go to siriusxm.com and click the "start streaming" button or download the SiriusXM app for your smartphone.

Springsteen and Scialfa were just two of the many stars who performed on Wednesday night to help raise money for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.