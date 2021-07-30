More News:

July 30, 2021

Tornadoes tear up Bucks County just weeks after historic flooding

The severe weather ripped up buildings, toppled cars and left a trampoline in a tree

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Tornadoes
Bensalem tornado Bucks Courtesy of/Bensalem Fire Rescue

A tornado left widespread damage to homes and businesses in Bensalem Township on Thursday night. It was one of two to touch down in Bucks County.

A pair of tornados swept through Bucks County on Thursday night, destroying homes, downing power lines and trees and damaging businesses — including a Bensalem Township car dealership. 

The National Weather Service confirmed the first tornado touched down in Solebury Township around 5:50 p.m., the Bucks County Courier Times reported. Another tornado came down near the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem around 7:15 p.m. 

Bensalem suffered the most impact from the storm. A mobile home park and several businesses, including a Lowe's and a Walmart were damaged. There were several structural collapses, including at the Faulkner car dealership on Street Road. 

The tornado toppled cars, blew out windows, ripped up roofs and left a trampoline in a tree. The severe weather also caused significant flooding. 

Five people were injured during the storm, including four who were at the car dealership when the tornado hit, police said. The fifth person was at a nearby business. 

No one suffered critical injuries and no deaths were reported, police said. Despite several homes being destroyed, no one was injured at the nearby mobile home park. The Bensalem Police Department was providing shelter to any resident displaced by the storm.

Storm damage led to multiple road closures in Bensalem that remained in effect overnight. Police said that the road closures would be reassessed Friday morning.

More than 6,000 PECO customers were without power in Bucks County at 9 p.m., with more than 1,600 outages in Bensalem. Less than 1,000 customers were still without power as of Friday morning, according to PECO.

Here's a look at the damage: 

Fire and emergency crews are working at the scene of numerous building collapses, gas leaks, trees and wires down throughout the township.

Posted by Bensalem Fire Rescue on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Thursday night's tornadoes came just weeks after parts of Bucks County — most notably Bensalem, Bristol and Croydon — were slammed by a 100-year flood that left homes, apartments and businesses destroyed.

The torrential rain also left cars submerged and forced residents to evacuate their homes. Some areas saw as many as 10 inches of rainfall.

The recovery process from the flooding remains ongoing in Bucks County.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Tornadoes Philadelphia Bensalem National Weather Service Power Outages Solebury Bucks County Flooding

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Jaden Springer highlights, scouting reports and more on the Sixers' first-round pick
Jaden-Springer-2_072921_usat

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Marijuana

Allen Iverson is getting his own cannabis strain this fall
Allen Iverson marijuana strain

Health News

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19
CHOP vaccine mandate

Social Media

Sheetz hoax in Pittsburgh shows their customers are just as crazed as Wawa lovers
Sheetz Pittsburgh Prank Wawa

Food & Drink

Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown
Unleashed Bark and Beer

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved