More News:

February 21, 2020

Center City penthouse hits Philly market at record $32 million price tag

A property at ultra-luxury 500 Walnut set previous high mark in 2016

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Penthouse
500 Walnut Main Source/ Scannepieco

The Penthouse at 500 Walnut in Center City is on the market for $32 million, which would be a record-setting price for residential real estate in Philadelphia.

The most expensive piece of residential real estate to ever hit the Philadelphia market is now for sale at a luxury Center City high-rise — again.

The Penthouse at 500 Walnut, the shiny tower that looms over Independence Square, is now going for a whopping $32 million.

That's nearly double the $17.03 million agreement of sale that occurred on the property in 2016, when the 26-story tower was still under construction. It was completed in the spring of 2017.

At the time of the sale, New Hope-based Scannapieco Development Corporation set Philadelphia's previous residential real estate record. The property was lavish enough to generate rumors that power couple Jay Z and Beyonce were coming to town.

The Penthouse is now owned by Infinite Views One, LLC, which has since renovated the nearly 11,000-square foot space.

Occupying floors 25, 26 and the roof of 500 Walnut, the Penthouse offers floor to ceiling windows throughout the property. It includes three bedrooms, four full baths, three half baths, a living room with a built-in bar, a formal dining room and a large eat-in kitchen with a balcony. There's also a family room, a catering kitchen, an office/gym and an oversized laundry room. 

Scannepico BedroomSource/Scannepieco


Scannepieco Pent 3Source/Scannepieco


Dining Room PentSource/Scannepieco


Scannepieco Four PentSource/Scannepieco


Scannepieco TwoSource/Scannepieco

Designed by Cecil Baker + Partners, 500 Walnut has achieved more sales totaling at least $7 million than all the other residential buildings in Philadelphia combined.

Amenities at the luxury high-rise include an automated 80-space parking facility, a two-story fitness center, a sky-lit 50-foot lap pool with a hot tub, a library and billiard room, a five-star guest suite and a private boardroom for business meetings.

Many of the properties at 500 Walnut were originally purchased as raw-space and later finished, appreciating them in value.

The building's original prices ranged from $3 million to the previous record $17.03 million, which was first reported as $17.85 million by an anonymous buyer. The prices — and general pricing per square foot — were well above the city's other prominent luxury towers, such as 1706 Rittenhouse Square and One Riverside at 25th and Locust Streets.

Time will tell how soon a buyer can be found for The Penthouse, and whether $32 million will be a number that sticks.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Penthouse Center City Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page in regard to the Eagles' options with Alshon Jeffery
43_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Alshon_Jeffey_KateFrese.jpg

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

NFL

2020 NFL head coach power rankings
Bill-Belichick-Andy-Reid-NFL-head-coach-power-rankings_021920

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23
Mummers string bands

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved