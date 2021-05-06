More News:

May 06, 2021

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say

The main core stage of the spacecraft continues its uncontrolled orbit after last week's launch

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Space
China Rocket Two Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu/Sipa USA

The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the Tianhe module, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on April 29, 2021. The rocket's main stage did not make a controlled reentry to Earth and its burned up remnants are expected to crash some time this weekend at an undetermined location.

The remnants of an uncontrolled Chinese rocket orbiting the Earth could make a crash landing as soon as Saturday, according to the latest estimates on Thursday from officials tracking the large object.

The space debris was part of China's launch last week of the Long March 5B rocket, which will serve as the core module for the Tianhe Space Station, that nation's first permanent space hub. The core stage of the rocket's launcher detached as planned, but instead of reentering Earth's atmosphere on a controlled path to the ocean, the debris went into orbit sending it on an unpredictable crash course.

At roughly 100 feet long, the empty core stage has been circling Earth every 90 minutes at a speed greater than 15,800 mph, gradually decreasing in altitude until eventually it will be dragged out of orbit. Most of the core will likely burn up and disintegrate during its descent, but there remains a possibility of damage if it lands in an inhabited area.

Aerospace Corp., a federally-funded non-profit, projects that the core will land in the Pacific Ocean near the Equator after passing over several East Coast cities in the United States, including Philadelphia. The company's online tracker predicts the crash will occur May 8 around 11:34 p.m. local time.

The exact location of reentry will not be known until within hours of the eventual crash.

China's space agency has not publicly commented on the status of the rocket core, but the Global Times newspaper published by the Chinese Communist party has claimed the debris is made of "lightweight materials" that will burn up in the atmosphere and pose minimal risk.

"In all, it is another hyping of the so-called 'China space threat' adopted by some Western forces," Song Zhongping, an aerospace expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times. "It's an old trick used by hostile powers every time they see technological breakthroughs in China, as they are nervous."

On Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged that U.S. Space Command is tracking the object and said there is a growing need for improved international standards around issues like this, which largely remain governed by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

"The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion due to space debris and growing activity in space and we want to work with the international community to promote leadership and responsible space behaviors," Psaki said.

Since oceans cover about 71% of the planet's surface, it is most likely any debris the Long March 5B core will land in the water. But some fragments could reach land and inhabited areas, as happened last March when China launched another an experimental Long March 5B rocket capsule. It pieces scattered in the Atlantic Ocean and near the coast of West Africa, where debris was found in the village of Mahounou on the Ivory Coast.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard University, told The Guardian he expects that some of the rocket core will survive. If it were to crash on land, McDowell said it would be the "equivalent of a small plane crash scattered over 100 miles."

In March, the second stage of an American SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket didn't de-orbit as planned, putting on a fiery display over the Pacific Northwest in cities like Seattle and Portland. This Chinese rocket core currently in orbit is about seven times larger than the second stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9.

An estimated 200 to 600 orbital reentries of space debris occur each year, according to the Australian Space Academy. Only about 20% of these instances include masses large enough to partially survive reentry and drop debris that reach Earth's surface.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Space United States Rocket China Space Travel Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Healthy Eating

Taking fish oil supplements to improve heart health remains controversial
Fish oil controversy

Music

Meek Mill drops his version of Drake's 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
meek mill drake cover

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Government

New Jersey to end most COVID-19 restrictions ahead of Memorial Day
New Jersey COVID-19 restrictions

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May
Center City Restaurant Week

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved