More Health:

April 20, 2021

Chronic pain affects one-fifth of American adults — and it's hampering productivity

Researchers estimate $300 billion is lost every year because people must call out of work

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Pain
Chronic pain treatment Angelo Esslinger/Pixabay

The most common sources of chronic pain are the back, hips, knees and feet. Physical therapy and massage therapy are the most frequent treatments used.

Chronic pain is one of the most common conditions in the United States, but its exact prevalence has been difficult to determine. 

The addition of a series of questions about pain to the National Health Interview Survey in 2019 has provided a clearer picture of just how many Americans are experiencing chronic pain. 

Slightly more than 50 million U.S. adults report experiencing pain on most days, affecting their daily functioning and productivity, according to a new data analysis of the survey. It was conducted by researchers from Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital and Mass Eye and Ear. 

The study, published in Pain, found 20.5% of U.S. adults experience chronic pain. The most common sources are the back, hips, knees and feet. Physical therapy and massage therapy are the most frequent treatments used.

People with chronic pain miss significantly more work compared to people without it — 10.3 days per year versus 2.8, the data showed. That amounts to an estimated $300 billion in lost productivity and $79.9 billion in lost wages every year. 

"Chronic pain is a serious condition that affects millions of Americans," said R. Jason Yong, medical director of the Pain Management Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Other studies have touched on this fact, but data from pain clinics, hospitals and other providers tends to only provide information on people seeking out medical attention. Having the NHIS data to validate previous studies is incredibly impactful."

People with chronic pain also reported more limitations to their daily functioning and engagement in social activities.

"The impetus for our study arose from the day-to-day clinical finding that many of our chronic sinusitis patients also reported headache, migraine and other forms of chronic pain," said senior author Neil Bhattacharyya, an otolaryngologist at Mass Eye and Ear.

"We decided to look at the bigger picture of chronic pain, and we were somewhat surprised at the large-scale presence of chronic pain in the US."

The 2019 survey, conducted by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, included data from 31,997 U.S. adults. The researchers plan on using the data for further analysis on specific trends related to pain and how it is treated. 

Understanding the connection between chronic pain and opioid addiction is of particular interest. The prescribing of opioid pain relievers in the last several decades has contributed to the surge in opioid addictions and overdose deaths, according to The National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Managing chronic pain is often challenging because pain is subjective and its cause isn't always easily diagnosed and treated, experts say.

Many people living with chronic pain, like those with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, often feel like there is a stigma attached to their conditions because family and friends don't understand how truly debilitating their pain can be. 

"Pain medicine is relatively young as a field, and it encompasses specialties including emergency medicine, anesthesia, psychiatry, neurology, physiatry and radiology," Yong said. "We need all of the tools in our armamentarium to treat patients suffering from chronic pain."

Harvard cardiologist Dr. Herbert Benson conceptualizes treatment for any chronic condition as a three-legged stool.

The first leg of the stool is made up of interventional treatments such as surgeries and injections. The second leg is made of medications to treat the condition. The third leg is the strategies that patients can personally take to manage their conditions. This includes education on their conditions, counseling to treat depression and anxiety, and making lifestyle changes that can reduce the pain. 

According to the Mayo Clinic, reducing stress, getting a good night's sleep, healthy eating and regular exercise all can help reduce pain.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Pain Philadelphia Studies Chronic Pain Pain Management Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Illness

Human challenge trials may advance knowledge of COVID-19, but they remain controversial
COVID Human Challenge Trials

Streaming

Atlantic City-filmed 'Army of the Dead' highlights new titles coming to Netflix next month
Army of the Dead Netflix

Social Justice

Philadelphia reacts to Chauvin conviction: 'The only right and just verdict'
George Floyd Philadelphia

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Entertainment

Outdoor movie nights to return to Schuylkill Banks
Schuylkill Banks movies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved