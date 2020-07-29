More Health:

July 29, 2020

Cinnamon supplements may slow advancement of type 2 diabetes

Study finds spice may help people control blood sugar levels

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Diabetes
Cinnamon supplement type 2 diabetes Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Cinnamon supplements may help slow the progression to type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes, according to a new study.

Taking a cinnamon supplement may help people with prediabetes control their blood sugar levels, slowing the progression to type 2 diabetes, a new study finds.

Researchers at Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston and Kyung Hee University Medical Center in South Korea found that cinnamon supplementation for 12 weeks improves fasting plasma glucose and glucose tolerance in people with prediabetes.

The study involved 51 patients ages 20-70. Half of them received a cinnamon supplement. The others received a placebo. The findings were published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

The fasting blood sugar levels of the supplement group remained the same, but they increased for those in the placebo group. After 12 weeks, the blood sugar levels of the people who took the supplement was, on average, about 5 mg/dl lower than those who took the placebo. The supplement also had a favorable safety profile.

"We are looking for safe, durable and cost-effective approaches to reduce the progression from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes," study author Dr. Giulio Romeo, a staff physician at the Joslin Diabetes Center, told CNN"These findings provide the rationale for longer and larger studies to address if cinnamon can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes over time."

About 38% of Americans have prediabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body has trouble making or using insulin properly. Not only does prediabetes increase a person's risk for type 2 diabetes, it also increases the risk for heart disease and stroke.

Many people with prediabetes don't know they have it, because there are no clear symptoms. Risk factors include a body mass index over 25, being over 45 years old, and having a family history of type 2 diabetes.

Some previous studies have suggested that cinnamon can help lower blood sugar, but the evidence has not been conclusive. According to the Mayo Clinic, cinnamon supplements appear to be safe for short-term use for most people, but high doses could cause complications for people with liver disease.

People concerned about the possibility of diabetes can ask their doctors about getting their blood sugar levels tested. A fasting plasma glucose test checks blood sugar levels after a person has abstained from food and drink for at least 8 hours.

The normal threshold is 99 mg/dl or below. The range for prediabetes is 100 to 125 mg/dl. People with type 2 diabetes have a fasting plasma glucose level of 126 mg/dl or higher.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, including weight loss and at least 150 minutes of regular exercise each week.

Health experts recommend people consult their doctors before starting any new supplement. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Diabetes Philadelphia Cinnamon Studies Prevention Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A look at the Eagles selected to the NFL's silly Top 100 list
021820FletcherCoxDariusSlay

Education

Philly schools reverting to remote learning through mid-November
School District of Philadelphia

Health News

In health care field, family doctors now appear at highest risk of COVID-19 death
Doctor Primary COVID-19

Opinion

John McMullen: For 2020 Eagles, everyone needs a back up — not just players
020720DougPedersonJimSchwartz

Streaming

Thinking of binging 30 Rock? Try these three episodes first
30-rock_072820_hulu

Entertainment

Parking Lot Social extends drive-in experience in Philly
Parking Lot Social

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved