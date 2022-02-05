More News:

February 05, 2022

Fugitive who allegedly shot woman for bumping into him in Coatesville store arrested

Moenell Coleman, 25, was captured on the West Chester University campus, where he was hiding out

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Coatesville Store Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Moenell Coleman, 25, allegedly shot a woman who accidentally bumped into him in a Coatesville store last month. He was taken into custody at a West Chester University student housing complex on Friday afternoon.

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman who accidentally bumped into him in a Coatesville store was taken into custody in West Chester on Friday afternoon.

Back on Jan. 26, Moenell Coleman, 25, was in a market on East Lincoln Highway near N 8th Avenue in Coatesville when a woman in her twenties accidentally bumped into him, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release.

Even though she apologized, police say Coleman became irate and threatened to shoot her in the store.

Coleman allegedly followed the woman to her home, which was less than a block away, and knocked on the door. When it was opened, he fired multiple shots into the residence, killing the woman and injuring her brother.

A warrant was issued for Coleman's arrest that day and the case was handed over to the Marshals on Jan. 31.

On Friday, authorities received a tip that Coleman may have been hiding near the West Chester University campus with a female associate.

Surveillance was conducted at the Village Apartments, a student housing complex near the university on the 100 block of Carey Drive. Investigators saw a man matching Coleman's description enter the apartment he was suspected of hiding out in.

He was then arrested without incident around 1:45 p.m. and transported to the Chester County Prison.

WCU issued a statement about the incident on Friday.

"WCU Police worked closely with local law enforcement today to apprehend a non-WCU individual who was wanted for arrest and was visiting someone on campus today," it said according to 6ABC. "A shelter in-place text was issued, the area was closed, and an arrest was made without incident. The shelter-in-place was lifted and normal operations were resumed."

