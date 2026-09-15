Massive collectibles show will bring 200+ tables of cards, coins and vintage toys to King of Prussia

Collectors can search more than 200 tables for Pokémon and sports cards, coins and currency, action figures and vintage toys when Coins, Cards & CHAOS comes to King of Prussia this fall.

The two-day show runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, at Valley Forge Casino Resort. General admission costs $20, and children 8 and younger can enter for free.

You can do more than shop once you’re inside. Attendees are encouraged to bring collectibles from home to sell or trade with vendors and other collectors. CHAOS Corner will operate like a yard sale on the show floor, giving people another place to buy, sell and make trades.

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Among the more unusual items on display will be rare $500 and $1,000 U.S. bills. A life-size Optimus Prime cab from “Transformers” will also be available for photo opps.

Representatives from TikTok Shop will lead a panel about buying, selling and collecting through the platform. VeeFriends, Coin Krewe and AFA also are scheduled to participate, along with Goldin, the company that sold the most expensive Pokémon card of all time.

VIP admission costs $35, and weekend VIP passes cost $59. Tickets and more information are available through Coins, Cards & CHAOS.

Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15 | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day

Valley Forge Casino Resort

King of Prussia, PA

General admission: $20

VIP admission: $35

Weekend VIP pass: $59

Children 8 and younger: Free

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