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September 15, 2026

Massive collectibles show will bring 200+ tables of cards, coins and vintage toys to King of Prussia

Pokémon and sports cards, rare currency and live activations will be featured at Coins, Cards & CHAOS on Nov. 14-15, with attendees invited to sell or trade their own collectibles.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Collectibles
A pile of Pokemon Cards Thimo Pedersen/Unsplash

Coins, Cards & CHAOS will bring more than 200 tables of sports cards, Pokémon, coins and currency, action figures, vintage toys and other collectibles to Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia on Nov. 14-15.

Collectors can search more than 200 tables for Pokémon and sports cards, coins and currency, action figures and vintage toys when Coins, Cards & CHAOS comes to King of Prussia this fall.

The two-day show runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, at Valley Forge Casino Resort. General admission costs $20, and children 8 and younger can enter for free.

You can do more than shop once you’re inside. Attendees are encouraged to bring collectibles from home to sell or trade with vendors and other collectors. CHAOS Corner will operate like a yard sale on the show floor, giving people another place to buy, sell and make trades.

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Among the more unusual items on display will be rare $500 and $1,000 U.S. bills. A life-size Optimus Prime cab from “Transformers”  will also be available for photo opps.

Representatives from TikTok Shop will lead a panel about buying, selling and collecting through the platform. VeeFriends, Coin Krewe and AFA also are scheduled to participate, along with Goldin, the company that sold the most expensive Pokémon card of all time.

VIP admission costs $35, and weekend VIP passes cost $59. Tickets and more information are available through Coins, Cards & CHAOS.

Coins, Cards & CHAOS

Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15 | 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day
Valley Forge Casino Resort
King of Prussia, PA
General admission: $20
VIP admission: $35
Weekend VIP pass: $59
Children 8 and younger: Free

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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