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September 04, 2026

Colman Domingo joins star-studded cast for film adaptation of bestselling novel 'Lincoln in the Bardo'

The movie, which also features Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, will use a hybrid of stop-motion animation and live-action scenes.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo Lincoln Dan MacMedan/USA Today via Reuters Connect

Colman Domingo will reportedly voice the ghost of a formerly enslaved man in ‘Lincoln in the Bardo,’ a fictionalized story about the death of Abraham Lincoln's 11-year-old son, Willie.

Colman Domingo has joined a star-studded cast, which includes Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, for a film based on the bestselling novel "Lincoln in the Bardo."

The movie adaptation will use a hybrid of stop-motion animation and live-action performance to tell the fictionalized story about the death of Abraham Lincoln's 11-year-old son, Willie. Domingo, a West Philadelphia native, will voice Thomas Havens, the ghost of a formerly enslaved man who is "seeking a history-changing union with Lincoln," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

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"Lincoln in the Bardo" will be directed by Duke Johnson, who specializes in stop-motion animation and is known for his work on "Anomalisa" and "Before Orel: Trust."

Streep will voice four characters in the film and Hanks will portray Lincoln in a live-action portion of the feature. A number of other A-list actors have also signed onto the project, including Bill Hader, Willem Dafoe and Peter Dinklage, Deadline reported.

"Blending history and imagination, the story unfolds through an unforgettable ensemble of characters — living and dead, historical and invented — to explore themes of love, empathy and the human capacity or connection in the face of unimaginable grief," according to a synopsis of the film sent to the Hollywood Reporter.

Domingo is also reportedly working on a live-action adaptation of Disney’s "The Princess and the Frog," and is nominated for two Emmys for his work on HBO's "Euphoria" and Netflix's "The Four Seasons," which he stars in alongside Upper Darby native Tina Fey.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

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