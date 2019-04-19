More News:

April 19, 2019

N.J. Sen. Cory Booker, fellow Democrats receive racist death threats from Florida man

John Kless was arrested Friday after defending the Charlottesville attack and disparaging Rep. Ilhan Omar

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Threats Racism
Cory Booker, file photo Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Sen. Cory Booker speaks at the Camden Rising concert at the BB&T Pavilion in 2016.

A Florida man was arrested Friday for threatening to kill New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California.

John Kless of Broward County was arrested after calling the politicians’ Washington, D.C., offices on April 16 and leaving threatening voicemails, according to the Miami New Times.

In all three messages, Kless also threatened U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who came under fire this week when President Donald Trump took comments she made about the September 11 attacks out of context and attacked her on Twitter.

Kless’ voicemail to Booker, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election, was expressly racist on top of threatening death.

Via the New Times:

“Kless repeatedly used the N-word to refer to Booker and called him a ‘monkey.’ [Kless added] that he wanted to kill black men like the senator. ‘You're a f***ing disgrace,’ Kless allegedly said. ‘We need to kill all you motherf***ers man, every f***ing one of you, man.’ He added that the terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia — in which a white supremacist ran over progressive protester Heather Heyer with a car — just killed ‘one f***ing person.’ He added that Booker should tell his ‘colleague with the towel on her head to shut up about 9/11.’”

“You’re going to be the motherf***ers that pay,” Kless told Booker. “Don’t worry, you government officials will be in the graves where you belong.”

Federal investigators also found Kless had left similar messages at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, according to the New Times.

In a tweet sent Friday morning, Booker said Trump is someone “who chooses who to protect & support based on racism & bigotry.”

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Threats Racism Florida New Jersey Police Politics Election 2020

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Five star review: Ben Simmons responds with brilliant Game 3 performance against Brooklyn
Ben-Simmons-_041919_usat

Children's Health

Parents, dental hygiene should begin at the first tooth
Tooth Brushing Toddler 04162019

Vaping

U.S. Customs officers seize more than 1,000 fake Juul pods in Philly
Fake Juul pods

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2019 win-loss predictions
041819CarsonWentz

Restaurants

Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business
Trolley Car Station closing after seven months in business

Alternative Medicine

Does CBD work? Science isn't sure, but Philly-area residents say it's helping them
Carroll - Judy Beck, CBD User

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved