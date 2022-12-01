More News:

December 01, 2022

Philly woman among four killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Delaware

The head-on collision happened late Wednesday night in the area of New Castle, authorities said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Philly Woman Killed 1-495 Crash Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Four people died Wednesday night in a head-on collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495 near New Castle, Delaware. A man driving a Ford F-150 pickup was going in the wrong direction when he struck a Toyota Tacoma.

Four people were killed late Wednesday night when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 crashed into another pickup truck, killing all three people inside in addition to the wrong-way driver, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened in the New Castle area, near Route 13, arond 11:30 p.m. 

A 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of I-495 when it collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, police said. Both vehicles rotated and came to a rest nearby the point of impact.

The wrong-way driver was a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The driver of the Toyota, also prnounced dead at the scene, was a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia who has not been identified. Two other occupants were taken to an area hospital, where they later died. Information about their identities was not released.

All of the victims killed in the crash were wearing seat belts, police said.

After the crash, I-495 North was closed between I-95 and Route 13 for approximately five hours during the investigation.

It's not clear how or why the driver of the Ford pick-up truck wound up traveling in the wrong direction.

The crash investigation remains ongoing with Delaware State Police, who have asked any witnesses to provide information by calling (302) 365-8486. Information also can be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Delaware Delaware State Police I-495

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person working at a brewery

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?
Limited - The Shops at Liberty Place Santa Chair

Don’t miss Selfies with Santa at Liberty Place

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. could soon mandate abortions be covered by state-regulated health insurance plans
New Jersey Abortion Health Insurance

Sponsored

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?
Purchased - Person working at a brewery

Illness

Twitter's new position on COVID-19 misinformation leaves many health experts fearful of public harm
Twitter covid misinformation policy

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers destroyed by dominant Cavaliers shooting effort
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Cavaliers_113022_USAT

Podcast

'Jeopardy!' champ Ryan Long says he hid his intelligence to fit in as a child
Ryan Long This American Life

Performances

MilkBoy Philly celebrates reopening of second floor music venue with live performances
MilkBoy Philly live music

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved