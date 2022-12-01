Philly woman among four killed in wrong-way crash on I-495 North in Delaware

Four people were killed late Wednesday night when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 495 crashed into another pickup truck, killing all three people inside in addition to the wrong-way driver, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened in the New Castle area, near Route 13, arond 11:30 p.m.

A 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of I-495 when it collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma, police said. Both vehicles rotated and came to a rest nearby the point of impact.

The wrong-way driver was a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The driver of the Toyota, also prnounced dead at the scene, was a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia who has not been identified. Two other occupants were taken to an area hospital, where they later died. Information about their identities was not released.

All of the victims killed in the crash were wearing seat belts, police said.

After the crash, I-495 North was closed between I-95 and Route 13 for approximately five hours during the investigation.

It's not clear how or why the driver of the Ford pick-up truck wound up traveling in the wrong direction.

The crash investigation remains ongoing with Delaware State Police, who have asked any witnesses to provide information by calling (302) 365-8486. Information also can be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or online.