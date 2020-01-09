More Health:

January 09, 2020

Recurrent miscarriages could be treated by a type 2 diabetes medication, study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Miscarriage
Recurrent miscarriages treatment Source/Pexels

Researchers at the University of Warwick have found that a type 2 diabetes medication, known as sitagliptin, may help women who experience recurrent miscarriage by increasing stem cell production in the womb.

A drug designed to help patients with diabetes may also be beneficial for women trying to prevent miscarriages, according to a new study. 

A study published by EbioMedicine found that sitagliptin, a Type 2 diabetes medication, increases the stem cells in the lining of the womb which may help women who have experienced multiple miscarriages.

Women who have had two or more miscarriages are said to have recurrent miscarriages. While 60% of miscarriages are caused by an embryo receiving an abnormal amount of chromosomes during fertilization, some women experience miscarriages because of a lack of stem cells in the womb. These stem cells protect specialized cells, called decidual cells, that surround the embryo from stress or inflammation. 

In a clinical trial, researchers studied 38 women, ages 18 to 42, who had experienced on average five miscarriages. The women were either given 100 milligrams of sitagliptin a day or a placebo for three menstrual cycles. Researchers biopsied womb tissue at the start of treatment and again afterwards to quantify the level of stem cells present. 

They found that the women who took the medication increased their stem cell count in the womb by an average of 68%.  They also noted there was a 50% decrease in the number of stress cells that lined the womb. There was no significant increase in the control group. 

If sitagliptin gets taken to clinical trial for miscarriage prevention it would be the first medicine of its kind to treat abnormal lining of the womb. The medicine would be administered before pregnancy in order to normalize the womb and prepare it for a fertilized embryo. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Miscarriage United States Philadelphia Medications Diabetes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback
010820CarsonWentzJoshMcCown

Investigations

Alleged New Jersey drug network busted for selling THC-infused Sour Patch kids, vape cartridges
THC Candy Defendants

Illness

Cancer death rate falls by largest one-year drop ever recorded
Cancer mortality rate drops

Eagles

Doug Pederson says Mike Groh and Carson Walch will be back with Eagles, dodgy on Jim Schwartz
Jim-Schwartz_010820_usat

Breweries

Dock Street Brewery makes world's first drone-assisted beer in Philly
Dock Street Drone Beer

Parties

Fundraiser for Australia to take place at Khyber Pass Pub in Philly
Koala

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved