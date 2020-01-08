Born without a uterus, Philly-area woman births milestone baby thanks to transplant at Penn Medicine

At age 17, Jennifer Gobrecht was told that she never would be able to carry her own baby due to a rare congenital condition that left her without a uterus.

But a lot can change in 16 years. And in November, Gobrecht gave birth to her first child, Benjamin Thomas Gobrecht, via a cesarean section delivery thanks to uterus transplant she received in 2018.

Benjamin Gobrecht is just the second baby born in the United States following a uterus transplant received from a deceased donor. He is the first born as part of an ongoing Penn Medicine trial aiming to expand the number of transplant options for women with Uterine Factor Infertility, a previously irreversible form of female infertility.

"My husband and I have always wanted to grow our family, but we knew the limited options meant it might never happen," Jennifer Gobrecht said. "And now here we are, in spite of everything, holding our beautiful baby boy. Benjamin is a perfect miracle."

Gobrecht, who lives in the Philly suburbs, was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, a congenital condition in which women have functional ovaries but lack a fully formed uterus. The rare condition, affecting about 1 in every 4,500 females, prohibits women from becoming pregnant or carrying a child.

But thanks to breakthroughs in organ transplantation, some women may now be able to do just that.

There have been about 70 uterus transplants worldwide – mostly from live donors.

But Penn Medicine is exploring the possibilities of using organs from both live and deceased donors through its Uterus Transplantation for Uterine Factor Infertility (UNTIL) trial, which launched three years ago. This will allow researchers to compare the outcomes of different donor types and potentially expand the pool of organs.

"For women with Uterine Factor Infertility, uterus transplantation is potentially a new path to parenthood – outside of adoption and use of a gestational carrier – and it's the only option which allows these women to carry and deliver their babies," said trial investigator Dr. Kathleen O'Neill, an assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine.

A team of more than 20 specialists helped deliver Benjamin Gobrecht at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. But the family's journey began more than two years earlier.

Jennifer Gobrecht underwent an extensive medical evaluation prior to enrolling in the Penn Medicine trial. She and her husband, Drew, already had undergone in vitro fertilization while exploring the possibility of using a gestational carrier, so they had cryopreserved embryos available to be transferred once she received a uterus transplant.

Gobrecht eventually underwent a 10-hour transplant procedure. The Gift of Life Donor Program facilitated the organ donation, which came from another mother who passed away.

"My daughter was the best mother I ever knew; nothing was more important to her than her children," the donor's mother said in a statement. "What a beautiful and fitting legacy for her to help give the gift of motherhood to another woman. Our hearts and prayers go out to my daughter's recipients and their families."

As part of the UNTIL trial, Jennifer Gobrecht and her son will extensive follow up. The 5- to 10-year research period spans IVF, transplantation and birth to long-term follow-up after delivery. More than 35 medical providers are involved in the process.

The trial allows researchers to study the participants throughout pregnancy, both to ensure safety, but also to examine how cells from different individuals interact and impact pregnancy.

"When I signed up for this trial, I hoped it would help my husband and me start a family, but I also strongly believe in helping others," Jennifer Gobrecht said. "My hope is that through this research, others with similar struggles will have the same opportunity."