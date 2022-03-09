Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns to benefit Philly businesses impacted by COVID-19

Foodies can enjoy dinner deals on some of the Philadelphia region's best Latino cuisine next week.

The fourth edition of Dine Latino Restaurant Week will take place from March 14-18 at 19 participating restaurants in the Philly area.

Customers will receive a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées at participating eateries. In-person dining, takeout and delivery options are all available.

Restaurants that will be taking part in the event include Casa Mexico, a dine-in off-shoot of Chef Cristina Martinez's popular taco spot South Philly Barbacoa. The restaurant at 1134 S 9th St. features an a la carte menu of traditional Mexican dishes like ceviche de camarones, chile relleno and mole rojo con pollo.

Nicole Marquis' Bar Bombón in Center City will also be joining in, bringing its popular plant-based Puerto Rican cuisine to the event. The menu includes Philly "cheese" steak empanadas, impossible tacos and a BBB club made with blackened chik'n, organic smoked tempeh, avocado, dill pickles and lettuce and tomato.

Below are the 19 dining establishments participating in next week's event.

• Adelita Mexican Taqueria, South Philly

• Alma del Mar, South Philly

• Bar Bombón, Center City

• Boricua Restaurant, Port Richmond

• Boricua Restaurant No. 2, Northern Liberties

• Café y Chocolate, South Philly

• Casa Mexico, South Philly

• Chiquitas Pizzeria & Mexican Grill, South Philly

• El Merkury, Center City

• Emiliano's Carnitas, Norristown

• Falls Deli, East Falls

• Izlas, West Kensington

• Las Bugambilias, Old City

• Las Cazuelas, Northern Liberties

• La Mula Terca, West Passyunk

• Queen & Rook, Queen Village

• Tacos California, Little Saigon

• Taqueria Morales, South Philly

• The New Lou & Choo's, North Philly

The biannual event was founded in 2020 by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to support independent, Latino-owned restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local indoor dining vaccination requirements and mask mandates are no longer in effect, but individual restaurants may still require certain COVID-19 protocols.

