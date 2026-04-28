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April 28, 2026

‘Don’t Try This at Home Day’ returns to The Franklin Institute with explosive science demos

The one-day event will feature explosive science demos, including liquid nitrogen blasts, balloon explosions and fast-paced live experiments.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Science Family-Friendly
Don't Try This at Home Day Provided Courtesy/The Franklin Institute

“Don’t Try This at Home Day” returns to the Franklin Institute with high-energy science demos, hands-on activities and special guests on May 16.

The Franklin Institute will host “Don’t Try This at Home Day” on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing a full lineup of high-energy science demonstrations to the museum for one day only.

The event is built around large-scale experiments that push familiar concepts to the extreme, with trained presenters performing them safely for a live audience.

Highlights include a 500-ball blast powered by liquid nitrogen, a hydrogen-fueled balloon explosion and large cloud formations created on the spot. The “Periodic Chef” show adds a playful twist, using everyday ingredients in short, fast-paced demonstrations inspired by cooking programs.

Around the museum, attendees can take part in hands-on activities, explore a fire truck with the Philadelphia Fire Department and meet Crazy Aaron, creator of Thinking Putty, while learning about polymers and how they work.

“Don’t Try This at Home Day” is included with general museum admission.

"Don't Try This at Home Day"

Saturday, May 16 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Franklin Institute
222 N 20th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Included with general admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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