More Sports:

March 07, 2020

Eagles 2020 draft prospect visit tracker

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030720AmikRobertson Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Amik Robertson is 5'8, but he doesn't play small.

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might draft. As visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Here are the players who have either visited, or reportedly will visit the Eagles. We'll update this every Saturday. Yes? Good? Good.

To note, Brandon Gowton of BleedingGreenNation.com does a good job keeping his eye out for these reported visits. He'll almost always have these first. You can see their draft page here. I'll literally just be jacking these reports from BGN, and adding my own analysis. Most recent reports first.

Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (5'8, 187)

This report comes via Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Robertson was the fourth-round pick in our Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0, and I'll say here what I said there (in Jon Gruden voice) -- I love this guy. 

To begin, in three season at Louisiana Tech, Robertson has filled up the stat sheet across the board, particularly with a high number of interceptions and pass breakups:

 Amik RobertsonTackle (TFL) Sacks INT-PBU FF-FR 
 201763 (7.5) 5-6 0-0 
 201861 (7.5) 4-12 1-1 
 201960 (8) 5-16 1-1 
 TOTAL184 (23) 14-34 2-2 


It's not often you see a guy with the type of tackle, tackle for loss, and interception combination that Robertson has. At 5'8, 187, Robertson doesn't have ideal size, but he sure as hell doesn't play small.


Most teams will view Robertson as a slot corner at the next level, but I wonder if the Eagles might view him as a safety.

MORE: Eagles fan Chase Young may soon become an Eagles’ nightmare | Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | Eagles podcast: Jason Peters, Alshon Jeffery, Byron Jones, and a Nick Foles return?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Draft

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved