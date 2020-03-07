Eagles 2020 draft prospect visit tracker

Over the next month or so, we'll be tracking the Eagles' 30 allotted pre-draft private visits to the NovaCare Complex, as they are pretty good indicators of who the Eagles might draft. As visits trickle in, we'll add analysis of each player. Bookmark, please.

Here are the players who have either visited, or reportedly will visit the Eagles. We'll update this every Saturday. Yes? Good? Good.



To note, Brandon Gowton of BleedingGreenNation.com does a good job keeping his eye out for these reported visits. He'll almost always have these first. You can see their draft page here. I'll literally just be jacking these reports from BGN, and adding my own analysis. Most recent reports first.



Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech (5'8, 187)

This report comes via Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

Robertson was the fourth-round pick in our Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0, and I'll say here what I said there (in Jon Gruden voice) -- I love this guy.

To begin, in three season at Louisiana Tech, Robertson has filled up the stat sheet across the board, particularly with a high number of interceptions and pass breakups:

Amik Robertson Tackle (TFL) Sacks INT-PBU FF-FR 2017 63 (7.5) 2 5-6 0-0 2018 61 (7.5) 1 4-12 1-1 2019 60 (8) 1 5-16 1-1 TOTAL 184 (23) 4 14-34 2-2



It's not often you see a guy with the type of tackle, tackle for loss, and interception combination that Robertson has. At 5'8, 187, Robertson doesn't have ideal size, but he sure as hell doesn't play small.



Most teams will view Robertson as a slot corner at the next level, but I wonder if the Eagles might view him as a safety.



