September 11, 2019

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Though it wasn't always pretty, the Philadelphia Eagles got off to a 1-0 start against the Washington team Week 1. Week 2, they'll head to Atlanta to take on another familiar foe in the Falcons.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest concerns coming out of Week 1? The biggest reasons for encouragement? How serious is the injury to Malik Jackson, and can the Eagles overcome it? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Falcons, and how can the Eagles exploit them?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
