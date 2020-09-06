More Sports:

September 06, 2020

Eagles claim RB Jason Huntley; three Eagles cuts find new homes

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090620JasonHuntley James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Jason Huntley

According to the NFL's transaction report, the Philadelphia Eagles have claimed rookie fifth-round running back Jason Huntley off of waivers from the Detroit Lions. 

A few Eagles cuts were claimed by other teams around the league.

  1. DE Shareef Miller, Panthers
  2. CB Rasul Douglas, Panthers
  3. TE Noah Togiai, Colts

Huntley was a player we profiled in our Grocery Shopping series last year. His appeal is his receiving ability out of the backfield, as well as his added versatility as a returner. His career numbers at New Mexico State:

 Jason HuntleyRush Yards YPC TD 
 201640 167 4.2 
 201771 435 6.1 
 2018109 505 4.6 
 2019154 1090 7.1 


And as a receiver:

Jason Huntley Rec Yards YPC TD 
 201635 4.4 
 201739 363 9.3 
 201847 529 11.3 
 201940 192 4.8 


Huntley had 59 career kick return attempts in college, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt, with 5 TDs. Oddly, he didn't have any punt return attempts, which is curious considering his impressive acceleration, start-stop traits, and ability to catch the football, as you'll see in his college highlights:

At his 2020 pro day, Huntley measured in at 5'8, 190, and he ran a 4.40 40. He should immediately be in the mix to return kicks for the Eagles.

The Eagles will have to waive a player to make room for Huntley. As for the Eagles' releases who were claimed by other teams:

CB Rasul Douglas: The Eagles seemed willing to move on, and it was likely Douglas would land somewhere.

DE Shareef Miller: Again, when you cut a guy who was a fourth-round pick a year ago, there's a decent chance some other team will see what he can do.

TE Noah Togiai: This is perhaps a player the Eagles should have kept on the 53, and will regret cutting. Togiai showed legitimate promise, and the Eagles likely thought they'd be able to bring him back to the practice squad.

CB Sidney Jones went unclaimed.

MORE: Eagles seemingly in the process of forming half of their practice squad | Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts | Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2020 edition

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jason Huntley

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' initial 53-man roster after final cuts
090520HowieRoseman_AP

Weather

Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore and Poconos
labor day 2020 forecast

Illness

Philly officials respond to CDC updates on COVID-19 vaccine, evictions
Philly Vaccine Covid Evictions

Eagles

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2020 edition
090520MattRyan

Travel

Four Seasons hotel and spa earn Philly's first prestigious five-star designation from Forbes
Four Seasons Philly Hotel

Labor Day

Things to do Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia
Labor Day weekend in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved