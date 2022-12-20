Eagles-Cowboys: A look at the odds and Philly's unique backup QB history

The long-awaited Christmas Eve matchup at Dallas, with the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed within grasp, is finally here.

But of course, it isn't going to be easy for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts sprained his shoulder in last week's win over the Bears and now it's looking highly likely that Gardner Minshew will be the one under center Saturday trying to wrap things up.

The offense will have plenty of support around him – a strong line, a reliable running back in Miles Sanders, dangerous receiving threats in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and a returning Dallas Goedert at tight end – and a defense with a front that can punish opponents on the other side.

But Hurts, in an MVP-caliber season, was the engine making the whole thing go. Losing him at the biggest point of the regular season, against a division rival still looking to keep pace, isn't good no matter how anyone tries to spin it.

The Cowboys are coming off a devastating overtime loss to Jacksonville after a near-defeat to the league-worst Houston the week before.

They're showing clear signs of instability, but the news of no Hurts is enough for sportsbooks to project them as the favorites now.

Here's a look at several: