More Sports:

December 18, 2022

Eagles' pass rush secures an ugly win against the Bears

Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave all got to Justin Fields twice.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Josh-Sweat-Justin-Fields-Sack-Eagles-Bears Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles DE Josh Sweat drags down Bears QB Justin Fields during the first quarter Sunday in Chicago.

Sometimes you just need your defense to lock it down. 

The Eagles' offense was out of sorts against the Bears for the better part of Sunday and was struggling to score for the first time in weeks. 

But Chicago, even though Justin Fields and company had their moments, couldn't capitalize on it. Any team that loses 61 yards' worth of sacks probably wouldn't. 

The NFC-leading Eagles survived the struggling Bears, 25-20, to improve to a still NFL-best 13-1, and that was thanks in large part to a pass rush that kept Fields, for the most, part under control. 

Josh Sweat, maybe one of the more underrated edge rushers in the league, sacked him twice and had three tackles for a loss. 

Javon Hargrave, from the inside, got Fields a couple of times too. 

And Haason Reddick, the Camden native who has only had an increasingly stronger argument to be one of Howie Roseman's best signings, was a force all day. He had two sacks of his own, four tackles total, and a fumble recovery late in the third quarter that stopped a Bears team down just four at the time in their tracks. 

Hargrave, in a contract season, now has a career-best 10 sacks. Sweat's right there with him with a career-high 9.5 to continue a trend of steady growth year over year with his fifth season. 

Reddick has a team-leading 12 sacks that are just 0.5 of one shy from tying his career best. 

So far seems like $45 million well spent, along with the mid-season signings of veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh that has the Eagles with an NFL-leading 55 sacks and quite possibly the deepest pass rush in the entire league. 

And that's not even to mention Brandon Graham, who's still going strong at age 34 even after last season's Achilles tear; Fletcher Cox, who's looked much better since playing an exhausting amount of snaps in the lone loss to Washington a few weeks back; and linebacker T.J. Edwards, who made a number of key tackles behind the defensive front Sunday, including a big stop over the middle on a Bears 3rd and 10 late in the third quarter that forced a three-and-out. 

It wasn't all perfect Sunday, far from it. Again, Fields did have his moments, including that huge 39-yard run midway through the second quarter, made worse by some sloppy tackling, that set up a Bears touchdown for their 6-3 lead. The Eagles never fully put the Bears away either, needing an onside kick recovery and a drain of the clock after a late touchdown kept Chicago within five. 

It was an ugly win against a lowly team, made surprising because of how fluid and effortless the Eagles' have looked in the two games prior. 

But it is still a win, made possible by a pass rush that sent Fields backward for every step forward.

Defense wins championships, as the old saying goes. 

And they'll steal a couple ugly ones along the way for you too. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Javon Hargrave Chicago Bears Josh Sweat Haason Reddick

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Husband allegedly killed, dismembered missing Sellersville woman
Elizabeth Capaldi Husband Charged

Sponsored

Position Your Small Business for a Strong Finish to 2022
Purchased - Small Business Owner in Bike Shop

Mental Health

To reduce holiday stress, set realistic expectations, plan ahead and laugh often
Holiday Stress

Eagles

Eagles-Bears Week 15 injury report, with analysis
124122DarnellMooney

Holiday

Where to donate toys in Philadelphia this holiday season
Philly toy drives

Holiday

Put on your ugliest Christmas sweater for a Center City bar crawl this weekend
Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved