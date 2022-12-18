Eagles' pass rush secures an ugly win against the Bears

Sometimes you just need your defense to lock it down.

The Eagles' offense was out of sorts against the Bears for the better part of Sunday and was struggling to score for the first time in weeks.

But Chicago, even though Justin Fields and company had their moments, couldn't capitalize on it. Any team that loses 61 yards' worth of sacks probably wouldn't.

The NFC-leading Eagles survived the struggling Bears, 25-20, to improve to a still NFL-best 13-1, and that was thanks in large part to a pass rush that kept Fields, for the most, part under control.

Josh Sweat, maybe one of the more underrated edge rushers in the league, sacked him twice and had three tackles for a loss.

Javon Hargrave, from the inside, got Fields a couple of times too.

And Haason Reddick, the Camden native who has only had an increasingly stronger argument to be one of Howie Roseman's best signings, was a force all day. He had two sacks of his own, four tackles total, and a fumble recovery late in the third quarter that stopped a Bears team down just four at the time in their tracks.

Hargrave, in a contract season, now has a career-best 10 sacks. Sweat's right there with him with a career-high 9.5 to continue a trend of steady growth year over year with his fifth season.

Reddick has a team-leading 12 sacks that are just 0.5 of one shy from tying his career best.

So far seems like $45 million well spent, along with the mid-season signings of veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh that has the Eagles with an NFL-leading 55 sacks and quite possibly the deepest pass rush in the entire league.

And that's not even to mention Brandon Graham, who's still going strong at age 34 even after last season's Achilles tear; Fletcher Cox, who's looked much better since playing an exhausting amount of snaps in the lone loss to Washington a few weeks back; and linebacker T.J. Edwards, who made a number of key tackles behind the defensive front Sunday, including a big stop over the middle on a Bears 3rd and 10 late in the third quarter that forced a three-and-out.

It wasn't all perfect Sunday, far from it. Again, Fields did have his moments, including that huge 39-yard run midway through the second quarter, made worse by some sloppy tackling, that set up a Bears touchdown for their 6-3 lead. The Eagles never fully put the Bears away either, needing an onside kick recovery and a drain of the clock after a late touchdown kept Chicago within five.

It was an ugly win against a lowly team, made surprising because of how fluid and effortless the Eagles' have looked in the two games prior.

But it is still a win, made possible by a pass rush that sent Fields backward for every step forward.

Defense wins championships, as the old saying goes.

And they'll steal a couple ugly ones along the way for you too.

