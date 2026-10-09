Eagles-Jaguars preview: 5 things to watch

After a pair of bad losses to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-2 and two of the Super Bowl winning offensive linemen are gone. They have another hard opponent Week 5 in the Jacksonville Jaguars, in London. Here are our five things to watch.

1) The Eagles' rushing offense vs. the Jags' brick wall run defense

Saquon Barkley is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury and Tank Bigsby is on injured reserve after both players suffered injuries against the Rams. That leaves Will Shipley and a handful of practice squad guys to carry the load on Sunday in London against the Jags.

That's a problem against any team, but even more so against the Jaguars, who have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

Jaguars run D Stat NFL rank Rushing yards allowed per game 74.3 2 Rushing yards allowed per attempt 3.3 3 Rushing first downs allowed per game 5.0 4 Rushing TDs allowed 2 6



Bold prediction: The Eagles are going to struggle to run the ball on Sunday.

2) The Eagles anemic passing attack and makeshift O-line vs. the blitz

As we showed on Monday, the Rams blitzed the Eagles repeatedly, causing the offense to go 0 for 12 on third down. The Rams were able to exploit an offensive line that lacked cohesion due to injuries, other player absences, and positional juggling. That O-line juggling will be even worse on Sunday after the retirement of Lane Johnson and the trade of Cam Jurgens.

The O-line will likely look like this:

• LT Jordan Mailata

• LG Willie Lampkin

• C Drew Kendall (or maybe Jake Majors?)

• RG Tyler Steen

• RT Markel Bell

Lampkin, Kendall, and Bell have a combined five NFL starts. 😬

But beyond issues in pass protection, the Rams had no reason to fear the Eagles' receivers beating them for big plays on the back end. With DeVonta Smith out, the Eagles' top receivers were as follows:

• Dontayvion Wicks: Wicks is a 4.62 guy who can run good routes and move the chains, but isn't often going to make plays down the field.

• Makai Lemon: What's the furthest pass Lemon has caught downfield this season? I mean, the Rams had a linebacker covering him man-to-man in a crucial moment of the game on Sunday, and Jalen Hurts didn't even look at him.

• Darius Cooper: Career long reception of 23 yards.

• Zach Ertz: Ertz was never a downfield target, and he has averaged under 10 yards per catch in four of the last five seasons.

• Johnny Mundt: Lol, just kidding.

The Eagles could get Smith back this week. We'll see. But regardless, spoiler, the Jaguars (and everyone else for that matter) are going to blitz the Eagles heavily until they prove they can beat it.

Oh, and the Jaguars also happen to lead the NFL in INTs, with 6.

3) The Eagles' run defense vs. Bhayshul Tuten

Don't know who Bhayshul Tuten is? He is a lesser known second-year player who is now the Jaguars' lead back. Even Vic Fangio referred him by his number instead of his name.

"Their running back, 33, runs really good, kind of a new guy on the scene and they do a good job," Fangio said. "They got a very varied running game, a lot of different types of runs, multiple run game and they're good at it."

Anyway, Tuten is fast.

Bhayshul Tuten RIPPED a 44-yard TD run but it was called back for holding 💔pic.twitter.com/BHr2RDkvCv — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 4, 2026

He ran a 4.32 at the 2025 Combine, and a 1.49 10-yard split. He also hit the 96th and 95th percentiles in the broad and vertical jumps, which is a good indicator of explosiveness.

The Eagles have allowed 122 rushing yards per game, which is 23rd in the NFL. Part of that is because their own offense can't sustain drives and they keep putting the defense back out on the field. But the Eagles have also struggled tackling and taking bad angles at times. You cannot take a bad angle against Tuten because he'll house it.

4) The Eagles' secondary vs. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' passing offense

Lawrence is having his best season in the pros so far in 2026. He had completed 72 of 104 passes (69.2%) for 843 yards (8.1 YPA), 8 TDs, and 2 INTs, for a passer rating of 111.2.

"They're really good on offense," Fangio said. "The quarterback is athletic, got a big arm, he's got a good group of receivers to throw it to."

Lawrence's best receiver is Parker Washington, who is one of the most fun players to watch in the NFL. He runs good routes, he has great hands, and he's a yards after catch artist.

Again, like Tuten above, the Eagles defense must tackle well.

5) Where might the Eagles go #Feastin'™️

The Jaguars' offensive line looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Anton Harrison Emmanuel Pregnon Robert Hainsey Ezra Cleveland Cole Van Lanen



If there's a weakness on this Jaguars team, it's probably their offensive line. It's just kind of an average group. But, they're (mostly) healthy, so at least there's that. The only injury they have is to starting RG Patrick Mekari, who has been on injured reserve all season so far.

The Eagles' defensive line has been disappointing this season. One way the Eagles can win this game is if the pass rush makes a few big plays and creates turnovers. I just don't see it.

My guess? The Jags run a conservative offense on Sunday, take what the Eagles give them, and let their talented defense shut down the Eagles' woeful offense.

#FeastinMeter™️: 2/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗