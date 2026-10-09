Eagles-Jaguars: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for an uneasy Week 5 in London

The Eagles' injury list keeps growing, their offense looks like it's back to going backwards, Lane Johnson retired, and Cam Jurgens got traded.

It's a brutal week for the Birds heading toward a matchup with the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, which also requires a flight to London.

But will the Eagles find a way anyway? Or is this week more about just avoiding an international embarrassment?

Here are our staff's picks and predictions for Week 5 in London...

• GAME INFO •

2026 Week 5

Eagles (2-2) at Jaguars (3-1)

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: NFL Network ( Dave Pasch, Kurt Warner, Jason Kelce )

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

2026 Week 5 Betting Odds

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings JAX -7.5 PHI +275

JAX -345 41.5 FanDuel JAX -7.5 PHI +295

JAX -370 41.5 BetRivers JAX -8 PHI +325

JAX -435 41.5 BetMGM JAX -7.5 PHI +290

JAX -375 41.5 Caesars JAX -7.5 PHI +295

JAX -380 42

*Lines as of Thursday, Oct. 8

Jimmy Kempski (3-1)

Jaguars 28, Eagles 17

Some sportsbooks have this line as high as Jaguars (-8). The Eagles haven't been underdogs to that degree since their miserable 2020 season. The 2026 Eagles are trending in that direction. They can't block anyone, they can't run it, and although their defense has been good at times, "good at times" falls well below preseason expectations. Oh, and they just lost Lane Johnson to retirement, they traded Cam Jurgens, and they have a laundry list of other significant injuries.

Meanwhile this Jaguars team is light on big-name players, but they are well-coached, they score points, and they stop the run. They have the second-best point differential in the NFL at +51. If you're an Eagles fan traveling to London, I hope you have other additional fun things planned.

MORE: Last year's Jaguars are who this year's Eagles hope to be

Geoff Mosher (2-2)

Jaguars 26, Eagles 13

Was it me who picked the Eagles to prevail against the Rams in Week 4? Sure looked like a genius for about 51 minutes of game action – and a total doofus for the last nine. The Birds will not make a doofus of me again. They have far too many injuries, far too much of an identity crisis and not enough time to right all their wrongs before they get to London to face arguably a top-five NFL team in the Jags.

It's possible that over time the Eagles can stabilize themselves and still win an NFC East that once again leaves a lot to be desired, but you know the expression – before things can get better, it has to hit rock bottom first. And I anticipate Sunday across the pond being rock bottom.

Evan Macy (3-1)

Jaguars 38, Eagles 17

The Eagles could be playing the Dolphins or the Browns and I'd pick them to get demolished here. Maybe their season isn't over. Maybe Howie Roseman isn't selling after four weeks of games and a 2-2 record. But tell me how a football team – that just saw their best player unexpectedly retire, and another mainstay starter get shockingly traded – gets onto an airplane for eight hours, plays in a time zone five hours away from home, and against a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations can possibly look good Sunday morning.

Nick Tricome (3-1)

Jaguars 30, Eagles 10

As word of Saquon Barkley's "week-to-week" status and Tank Bigsby's need for core muscle surgery broke, The Athletic's Zach Berman made the following observation on Twitter:

Depending upon Lane Johnson's status, the Eagles could play without 6 of their 11 Week 1 starters on offense:



Saquon Barkley

Lane Johnson

Cam Jurgens

Landon Dickerson

DeVonta Smith

Dallas Goedert



That list includes four Pro Bowlers, plus the Eagles' top two targets in the… — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 6, 2026

That was on Monday. Lane Johnson retired on Tuesday, then Cam Jurgens got traded on Wednesday, taking both entirely out of the picture.

For Lane: Thanks for everything and all the best. That couldn't have been an easy decision, but he more than earned the right to make that call on his terms.

For Cam: Thanks and all the best, too. Super Bowl LIX doesn't happen without him, but it's clear now that the 2024 season really took its toll.

As for the Eagles, they're not winning this game. All I can hope for is that they don't get totally crushed in front of an international audience. But if the offense keeps all of Nick Sirianni's notorious and woefully predictable trademarks, that isn't going to happen either.

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