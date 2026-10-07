Eagles-Jaguars Week 5 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have played banged-up teams all season so far, but in Week 5 in London they'll face the very healthy Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, the Eagles have a lot of injuries, plus Lane Johnson retired, plus they traded Cam Jurgens to the Ravens. There will be a bunch of fresh faces on the field.

The Eagles listed 11 players on their initial Wednesday injury report.

Here's the Eagles-Jaguars injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP

RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring DNP EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle DNP LB Jihaad Campbell Knee DNP C Drew Kendall Knee DNP S Marcus Epps Groin DNP WR Hollywood Brown Ankle DNP CB Quinyon Mitchell Knee Limited LB Zack Baun Concussion Limited TE Dallas Goedert Knee Limited OT Fred Johnson Knee Limited





Wednesday notes:

• DeVonta Smith still isn't practicing yet after missing the Week 4 game against the Rams.

• Saquon Barkley likely won't practice all week, or play against the Jaguars.



• After returning from a pectoral injury, Jonathan Greenard is right back on the injury report with an injured ankle.



• Drew Kendall didn't practice, but he played every snap against the Rams.



• Dallas Goedert was back at practice for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain Week 2 against the Titans.



• Zack Baun was also back at practice after missing Week 4 with a concussion.



• Quinyon Mitchell was hurt against the Rams, left the game, and did not return. His limited status is encouraging.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson (IR, eligible to return after Week 5): Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. Drew Kendall filled in at C, and Cam Jurgens moved over to LG. Kendall has been OK so far, Jurgens has not, and he was traded to Baltimore.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is likely to miss roughly up to two months.

• TE Eli Stowers (IR, eligible to return at any time): The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. He is now eligible to come off of IR, but has not yet.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status S Eric Murray Concussion DNP

DE Josh Hines-Allen Groin Limited LT Anton Harrison Elbow Limited OL Cole Van Lanen Knee Limited CB Montaric Brown Hamstring Limited DT DaVon Hamilton Foot Limited CB Jarrian Jones Foot Limited CB Jourdan Lewis Hamstring Limited WR Jacoby Meyers Thumb Full RB LeQuint Allen Jr. Hip Full



Wednesday notes:

• Only one guy didn't didn't practice for the Jags on Wednesday, and they only have one starter on IR.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• RG Patrick Mekari (IR): Mekari is the Jags' starting RG. He had back surgery in August. Ezra Cleveland has filled in.

• S Caleb Ransaw (IR): Ransaw is the Jags' third safety. He injured his knee Week 4.



• DL B.J. Green (IR): Rotational guy. 15 tackles, 2 sacks last season.



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