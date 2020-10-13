Eagles made some roster moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they made a few roster moves, most notably activating a three-week practice window for the return of safety Will Parks off of IR. They also released DE Casey Toohill and safety Grayland Arnold.

Will Parks

Parks has yet to play in a regular season game for the Eagles, and his injury has been a significant one. He was the Eagles' third safety in training camp, but he was poised to play a much bigger role than that in 2020. Throughout training camp, Parks was sharing time with Nickell Robey-Coleman in a nickel role.



With Jalen Mills having moved to corner from safety, Parks would have almost certainly started at safety. To be determined when he'll officially be activated.

Casey Toohill

By waiving Toohill, the Eagles are probably signaling that Vinny Curry will be returning from IR soon. Toohill showed something in training camp, made the team, and even saw some game action Week 2 against the Rams, playing 22 snaps in the regular defense. Surely, the Eagles will want to re-sign Toohill to the practice squad, but they run the risk of another team claiming him, which feels like a decent possibility.

Waiving Toohill to make room for Curry, if that's what the Eagles are doing, shows that the Eagles are thinking more in the short-term than the long-term, which is foolish and delusional, in my view.

Grayland Arnold

With Will Parks on his way back to the roster soon, Arnold is on his way out. Like Toohill above, the team will very likely want Arnold to return to the practice squad, if he clears waivers.

