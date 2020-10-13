More Sports:

October 13, 2020

Eagles made some roster moves

Will Parks appears to be on his way back — as could Vinny Curry after the team released Casey Toohill

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
142_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Vinny_Curry_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Vinny Curry during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field last season.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they made a few roster moves, most notably activating a three-week practice window for the return of safety Will Parks off of IR. They also released DE Casey Toohill and safety Grayland Arnold.

Will Parks

Parks has yet to play in a regular season game for the Eagles, and his injury has been a significant one. He was the Eagles' third safety in training camp, but he was poised to play a much bigger role than that in 2020. Throughout training camp, Parks was sharing time with Nickell Robey-Coleman in a nickel role.

With Jalen Mills having moved to corner from safety, Parks would have almost certainly started at safety. To be determined when he'll officially be activated.

Casey Toohill

By waiving Toohill, the Eagles are probably signaling that Vinny Curry will be returning from IR soon. Toohill showed something in training camp, made the team, and even saw some game action Week 2 against the Rams, playing 22 snaps in the regular defense. Surely, the Eagles will want to re-sign Toohill to the practice squad, but they run the risk of another team claiming him, which feels like a decent possibility. 

Waiving Toohill to make room for Curry, if that's what the Eagles are doing, shows that the Eagles are thinking more in the short-term than the long-term, which is foolish and delusional, in my view.

Grayland Arnold

With Will Parks on his way back to the roster soon, Arnold is on his way out. Like Toohill above, the team will very likely want Arnold to return to the practice squad, if he clears waivers.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Vinny Curry Casey Toohill Grayland Arnold Will Parks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles cannot allow Dak Prescott's injury to set them back long-term
101220DakPrescott

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6
101220ArthurBlank

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Shopping

Thunderbird Salvage celebrating Halloween with Spooky Scary Flea Market
Spooky Scary Flea Market

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved