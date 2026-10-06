Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 5

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 5 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Sunday's loss to the Rams represented a new low for Philadelphia’s offense, which was missing a collection of key contributors. Its performance could be excused by the absences, including an early exit from Saquon Barkley, but the fashion in which the Eagles let the game slip away is more concerning. Philly’s defense hasn’t been as good as expected, either. This team must figure things out quickly with Jacksonville, Carolina and Dallas up next.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' defense was incredible for the first three quarters of the game, but at some point the offense has to give them a shred of help, especially against high-powered offenses like the one they faced on Sunday.

It kind of sucks for the defense that the bar for achievement for them is "near perfection," while the bar for the offense is, "Please for the love of God just look semi-competent."

Four words to describe the first four weeks: This offense has problems. The Eagles have been outscored 31-0 in the second half of their past two games, the worst differential in any two-game span of the Nick Sirianni era. They went 0-for-12 on third down and netted just 68 passing yards against the Rams. Their offensive line is shorthanded and looks disjointed. Star players Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith have hamstring injuries. There is no identity, which is perplexing given Sean Mannion was brought in as offensive coordinator to deliver a scheme that seems to be used only sporadically. And QB Jalen Hurts has fallen off after a strong start. It's a mess right now.

#JimmySays: It sure does seem that this new scheme looks a whole lot like the old one. And frankly, when we have seen elements of the new scheme — notably under center plays, the play action game, wide zone runs, etc. — it has actually looked worse than the old tired stuff they keep trotting out there.

The last time they were this helpless on offense (172 yards on Sunday) was 2014 … when Chip Kelly was the coach and Mark Sanchez the quarterback.

#JimmySays: Oh they were quite helpless in 2015 and 2020 as well.

The Eagles still haven't looked good this season. Barely beating the Commanders and Titans, who are a combined 1-7, isn't aging well. They were blown out by the Bears in Week 3 and then on Sunday blew a 10-point lead in the final five minutes. The Eagles did not score in the second half, the second straight game in which they were shut out after halftime. The Eagles were without receiver DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, who were inactive, and without running back Saquon Barkley for most of the game after he injured his hamstring. The Eagles also played without right tackle Lane Johnson, who was suddenly ruled out due to a personal matter on Sunday morning. It wouldn't be a surprise if Barkley misses some time, and there is no indication of what's going on with Johnson. Despite all the excuses, the Eagles still have to be better than they were Sunday. They had 172 yards and went 0-for-12 on third downs. They averaged a putrid 3 yards per play. Jalen Hurts had 10 passing yards on 2 for 9 passing in the second half, which is stunningly bad no matter the opponent or injuries elsewhere. "It hasn't been good enough," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who is getting a lot of heat in Philadelphia, according to the team's site.

#JimmySays: For a minute there I thought the team's website was saying Sirianni was getting a lot of heat, lol. (They didn't say that.)

But certainly, he is. While I do think there are talent issues on the roster offensively, it's hard to come up with tangible ways Sirianni and the offensive staff is helping. Like, is there anything obvious to point to?

Concern level: Pushing the panic button New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was supposed to make life easier for this group by moving Jalen Hurts under center and leaning into a revamped running game. But on Sunday, running back Saquon Barkley left with a hamstring injury, and the Eagles coughed up a second-half lead with an offense that managed just 172 yards and went 0-for-12 on third down. Oh, and now they have a slew of other injuries to worry about before heading overseas.

#JimmySays: This summer we published our annual "10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury." In the second half against the Rams, the Eagles were without 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9. And 4 is playing with one arm.

They have so many injuries right now, but that's no excuse for blowing the Rams game. The offense is bad as they head to London to play the Jaguars.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7

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