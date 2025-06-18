Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: C Drew Kendall

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round center Drew Kendall.

Kendall started 37 games over his college career, all at center. His father is Pete Kendall, who was a Seahawks first-round pick (21st overall) in the 1996 NFL Draft who played 13 seasons in the NFL. Read any scouting report on Kendall, and they'll note that he's a smart player. From Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

The traits and athletic features don’t stand out, but Kendall comes from NFL bloodlines and simply knows how to play. He’s detail-oriented as a run blocker with good footwork, hand placement and body control. He adjusts well to movement in-line or in space to execute his block. He’s not a bender, so I expect him to have trouble dealing with A-gap pluggers and longer bull-rushers who can roll him into the pocket. Kendall’s technique, toughness and intelligence are important elements as a center, but given his measurables and lack of position flexibility, his ceiling might be on the lower end.

The player Kendall reminds me of is Falcons and Bears center Drew Dalman. Kendall and Dalman are similarly sized, and they had identical 40 times and 20-yard shuttles in their pre-draft workouts.

Measureable Drew Kendall Drew Dalman Height 6'4 6'3 Weight 308 305 Arm length 31 3/4" 32" Wingspan 77 1/2" 76 1/2" 40 time 5.05 5.05 20-yard shuttle 4.51 4.51



Like Kendall, Dalman is the son of a former NFL offensive lineman. His dad Chris played center and guard for the 49ers for eight seasons during the 1990's. Coming out of Stanford, Dalman was considered an undersized-but-cerebral player. His scouting report from 2021 sounds a lot like Kendall's.

The son of a former NFL lineman and coach, Dalman is unsurprisingly a quality technician with an excellent feel for hand usage and staying connected to his blocks. His biggest issue will be his lack of NFL size, which could impact his draft standing. He's not strong by NFL standards, but plays with leverage and leg drive to win many more than he loses at the point of attack. He can handle all of the athletic asks in the run game and in pass protection, but how he deals with bull rushers could make or break his NFL chances. Ultimately his grit, consistency and technique could win out for him in the end as a zone-scheme center.

Also, their names are both Drew. #Analysis.