Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: CB Mac McWilliams

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round cornerback Mac McWilliams.

At UCF, McWilliams was an inside-outside versatile corner who projects to the slot in the NFL. He has some speed (4.41 at the Combine), and his calling card is that he is a feisty, tough corner against the run.



For what it's worth, he also received glowing grades for his zone coverage from PFF, and he stood out at the Senior Bowl in his man coverage reps.

McWilliams originally enrolled at UAB, but transferred to UCF for his final season, where he welcomed the opportunity to man up against a laundry list of future NFL receivers.

The player McWilliams reminds me of is D.J. Reed, an eighth-year pro who has played for the 49ers, Seahawks, Jets, and Lions. Like McWilliams, Reed is a smaller corner (5'9, 188) best known for his toughness as a tackler, and his underrated coverage abilities. Like McWilliams, Reed played in multiple schemes in college, as he had stops at Fresno State, Cerritos College, and Kansas State. Reed's scouting report coming out of college:

Future slot corner who has the athleticism to handle mirror and match coverage and the toughness to step up and take on tackle responsibilities. Reed lacks size, but not heart. He's passionate and confident and outplays his height on a consistent basis.

Despite his quality career so far, Reed only has 6 INTs in his eight NFL seasons. Similarly, McWilliams only had 2 career INTs in college.

