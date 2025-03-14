Eagles 'stay or go' fan voting results

Over the last few weeks, we went position-by-position and analyzed every notable player on the Eagles' roster, attempting to project who will be back in 2025, and who won't. You can check out that series here in case you missed it.

We also polled the readers along the way, and we'll show the results of the fan voting here. The numbers below will show the percentage of "stay" votes.

Quarterback

• Tanner McKee: 98.5%

• Jalen Hurts: 98.0%

• Kenny Pickett: 36.0%

#JimmySays: The 64 percent of you who wanted the team to trade Pickett got your wish. Also, the Super Bowl MVP finished behind the QB3 in popularity.

Running back

• Will Shipley: 98.9%



• Saquon Barkley: 96.9%

• Kenny Gainwell: 65.8%

• Khari Blasingame: 11.1%



#JimmySays: I do have some Giants fan readers.



Wide receiver

• DeVonta Smith: 99.3%

• A.J. Brown: 98.7%

• Jahan Dotson: 94.0%

• Johnny Wilson: 87.2%



• Britain Covey: 75.2%

• Ainias Smith: 52.2%

• Parris Campbell: 4.2%

#JimmySays: I was quite surprised by how well Dotson did here. Make a big play in the Super Bowl, and you can make a lot of folks forget about the rest of the season.

Tight end

• Dallas Goedert: 97.6%

• Grant Calcaterra: 95.5%

• E.J. Jenkins: 61.0%

• C.J. Uzomah: 2.6%

#JimmySays: Goedert always does well in these polls. Fans will not be happy if he gets traded for a bag of kicking tees.

Offensive tackle

• Lane Johnson: 99.6%

• Jordan Mailata: 99.5%

• Darian Kinnard: 58.6%

• Fred Johnson: 38.2%

#JimmySays: Johnson and Mailata are by far the best OT tandem in the NFL, and arguably one of the best ever.



Guards

• Landon Dickerson: 99.2%

• Tyler Steen: 96.8%



• Trevor Keegan: 91.2%



• Mekhi Becton: 72.5%

#JimmySays: OK, here's where I think some voters didn't understand the assignment. The question posed in the polls was whether or not you wanted each player back, not whether you thought the player would be back. Because there's no reasonable argument for wanting Steen over Becton.



Centers

• Cam Jurgens: 99.0%



• Jack Driscoll: 60.0%



• Brett Toth: 25.1%



• Nick Gates: 5.1%



#JimmySays: Gates had already been cut when we ran the center edition, I think.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

Edge defenders

• Nolan Smith: 99.5

• Jalyx Hunt: 99.1

• Brandon Graham: 51.9

• Josh Sweat: 40.4

• Bryce Huff: 32.6

• Charles Harris: 5.3



#JimmySays: Smith and Hunt both finished in the top 10, as you'll see below. And again, I think 34.7 percent of voters only said "stay" for Huff because they thought he would be back. I can't imagine why that many people would want him back.

Interior defensive line

• Jalen Carter: 99.1%

• Moro Ojomo: 98.6%

• Jordan Davis: 93.8%

• Thomas Booker: 90.0%

• Milton Williams: 47.1%

• Byron Young: 34.7%

#JimmySays: Milt was also no doubt a victim of voting confusion.

Linebacker

• Zack Baun: 98.3%

• Jeremiah Trotter: 98.3%

• Nakobe Dean: 97.9%

• Ben VanSumeren: 97.0%

• Oren Burks: 80.5%

#JimmySays: If we move it one more decimal place, Baun and Trotter each finished with 98.33 percent approval.



Cornerback

• Quinyon Mitchell: 99.5%

• Cooper DeJean: 99.0%

• Kelee Ringo: 98.5%

• Isaiah Rodgers: 94.3%

• Eli Ricks: 60.2%

• Darius Slay: 40.5%



• Avonte Maddox: 38.2%

#JimmySays: Mitchell finished third on the team in voting.



Safety

• Reed Blankenship: 98.9%



• C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 97.5%



• Sydney Brown: 92.0%



• Lewis Cine: 81.6%



• Tristin McCollum: 30.6%



• James Bradberry: 3.7%

#JimmySays: Cine scoring an 81.6% underscores that fans love them some unknown potential.

MORE: Is Sydney Brown ready to be a starter?

Specialists

• Braden Mann: 96.8%



• Jake Elliott: 95.1%



• Rick Lovato: 90.1%

#JimmySays: Elliott had a down season, causing a small percentage of fans to lose confidence in him.

Top 10

Lane Johnson: 99.6% Jordan Mailata: 99.54% Quinyon Mitchell: 99.49% Nolan Smith: 99.47% DeVonta Smith: 99.3% Landon Dickerson: 99.2% Jalyx Hunt: 99.14 Jalen Carter: 99.10 Cam Jurgens: 98.99% Cooper DeJean: 98.97%

#JimmySays: For the second straight year, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata had the highest stay rates among the fans. Mailata finished first last year.

Bottom 10

C.J. Uzomah: 2.6% James Bradberry: 3.7% Parris Campbell: 4.2% Nick Gates: 5.1% Charles Harris: 5.3% Khari Blasingame: 11.1% Brett Toth: 25.1% Tristin McCollum: 30.6% Bryce Huff: 32.6% Byron Young: 34.7%

#JimmySays: No surprises here, though as noted above, Huff probably did better here than he should have. MORE: Philadelphia Eagles 2025 depth chart

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader