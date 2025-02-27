Eagles stay or go: Guard

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the guards.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.

Landon Dickerson

In 2024, Dickerson was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third straight seasons. He is a quiet "do your job" type who has only missed two career starts due to injury after falling to the second round of the 2021 draft because of durability concerns. At 6'6, 332, he is one of the biggest guards in the NFL. He and Jordan Mailata form a massive bulldozing duo on the left side of the Eagles' OL.

#JimmyVerdict: Dickerson signed a contract extension last offseason that has him under contract through 2028. Stay .

Do you want Landon Dickerson on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Mekhi Becton

After the 2024 NFL Draft came and went without the Eagles selecting an offensive lineman with a premium pick, Howie Roseman signed Becton to a one-year deal. Becton will be a free agent this offseason.

During his four-year career with the Jets, Becton sort of stubbornly wanted to be a LT, but he was open to a different role in Philly, and was willing to compete for the starting RG job in training camp, which he won over second-year pro Tyler Steen. Becton would go on to have a career-invigorating season, and is likely to get plenty of attention around the league from OL-needy teams.

He was a bully in the run game, which wasn't surprising, but he was also effective in pass protection and he continued to improve on the interior as the season progressed.

Does he want to move back to OT, or is he now content to stay at guard? If it's the latter, there's at least a chance he could re-sign in Philly, but probably only if he doesn't attract the lucrative offers he's projected to get. For what it's worth, Becton said he is open to staying at guard.

"I think wherever," Becton said. "If I can play guard, I'll play guard."

Asked if there was anything he liked about playing guard this season, Becton said, "It's easier."

Personally, I think he should just focus on being a guard for the rest of his career, where he can be a good player for however long his body allows.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles would no doubt like to retain Becton, but they are already paying big money to Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, and coming soon, Cam Jurgens. Becton is going to attract good offers from teams desperate for offensive line starters, and it's going to be too expensive for the Eagles to retain him, in my opinion. Go .

Do you want Mekhi Becton on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Tyler Steen

As noted above, Steen lost a training camp battle for the starting RG job to Becton. He was the first guy off the bench at both guard spots, playing 193 snaps at LG and 186 at RG. He was also the 6th offensive lineman in jumbo sets. He started two games, against the Bengals Week 8 at RG, and against the Giants Week 18 at LG.

Steen was a competent backup. For what it's worth, PFF had him down for no sacks allowed in his limited action, though he did have 5 regular season penalties and 1 in the playoffs.

#JimmyVerdict: If Becton leaves in free agency, Steen will compete for the starting RG job again. If Becton stays, he'll likely resume his role as the swing guard. Either way, he'll be on the team again in 2025, barring any surprises. Stay .

Do you want Tyler Steen on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

Trevor Keegan

Keegan played well enough in training camp in his rookie season, but he's a guard only, and therefore has limited use on gameday as a backup. He was only active for one game, the meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Giants. In that game, he split snaps with Steen, only playing 35 snaps. We'll probably take a closer look at those snaps during the dead period of the offseason this upcoming summer.

#JimmyVerdict: Keegan feels like a safe bet to be back on the 53-man roster again in 2025. So, stay . He'll help his chances of being active on gameday if he can add center versatility to his repertoire. For what it's worth, Keegan did play some center in high school. We'll see if he gets a legitimate shot at the starting RG job if Becton leaves in free agency, but certainly the in-house favorite would be Steen.

Do you want Trevor Keegan to be on the Eagles' 2025 roster?

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts Kenny Pickett Tanner McKee RB Saquon Barkley Kenny Gainwell Will Shipley Khari Blasingame WR A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Jahan Dotson Johnny Wilson WR (cont.) Britain Covey Parris Campbell Ainias Smith TE Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra E.J. Jenkins C.J. Uzomah OT Lane Johnson Jordan Mailata Fred Johnson Darian Kinnard OG Landon Dickerson Mekhi Becton Tyler Steen Trevor Keegan C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

