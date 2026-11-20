The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of seven straight games, and they have been outgained by 912 yards during that streak. In Week 11, fresh off their bye, they'll face the 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 4.5-point road favorites. Here are our five things to watch.

1) This could be a nightmare day for the Eagles' offensive line

The Eagles haven't been able to protect the quarterback all season long, and are coming off a game in which Joe Milton was sacked seven times by a Giants defense that previously only had 10 sacks on the season.

The Steelers have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, with all kinds of players who can get to the quarterback, most notably T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, and Cameron Heyward.

The Steelers will move Watt around a little bit, but he mostly rushes against the RT, where the Eagles had to replace a now retired Lane Johnson with third-round rookie Markel Bell. As noted in our rookie progress report on Monday, Bell has had growing pains in his rookie season, which of course is to be expected. But he also hasn't yet faced anyone as good as Watt, who has 7.5 sacks this season, and who ranks 31st all-time with 122.5 career sacks.

This will be an extremely difficult challenge for Bell, obviously. When the season is over, the Eagles will have to decide if they think Bell showed enough as a rookie to trust him as the starting RT going forward, and this game against Watt could be one that helps make that determination.

2) Joe Milton will have better targets to throw to than he did in his first start

Whenever Milton is able to get the ball out, he should at least have WR1 DeVonta Smith and WR2 Dontayvion Wicks to throw to. Smith (hamstring) and Wicks (ankle) have each missed the last three games.

A receiving trio of Smith, Wicks and Makai Lemon is certainly better than Lemon, Darius Cooper, and Hollywood Brown. #Analysis.

From that perspective, the Eagles' offense should at least be a little more watchable.

3) What will the Eagles' run defense look like without Jordan Davis?

At the trade deadline the Eagles sent Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029. That was an insane overpay by the Jags and a no-brainer deal for Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

However, by moving Davis, the Eagles created a massive void in the middle of their defense, and they don't really have any good options to replace him. Who is going to play NT going forward?

Will it be Jalen Carter? Do the Eagles really want Carter anchoring against double teams in the run game the rest of the season? That seems nuts to me.

Will it be Byron Young? I think we'll quickly find out what the dropoff from Davis to a replacement level player looks like, if so.

Anyway, I expect the Steelers to run the crap out of the ball in this game. I imagine they'll seek to control the ball, win the time of possession battle by a lot, don't do anything dumb, and let their defense dominate the Eagles' atrocious offense.

4) Where might the Eagles go #Feastin'™️

The Steelers' offensive line looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Troy Fautanu Spencer Anderson Zach Frazier Brock Hoffman Max Iheanachor



The Steelers have a young offensive line that isn't quite yet where it needs to be but is heading in the right direction after spending high draft choices on both tackle spots and center the last three years. They selected Troy Fautanu 20th overall and Zach Frazier 51st overall in 2024. They also selected Max Iheanachor 21st overall in the 2026 draft. Starting LG Mason McCormick is on IR with a dislocated ankle, and Spencer Anderson is filling in.

It's probably worth mentioning that the Eagles traded ahead of the Steelers in the 2026 draft to select Lemon. They gave up a pair of fourth-round picks (picks 114 and 137 overall) to move up from 23 to 20. If they hadn't traded up, the Steelers would have selected Lemon at pick 21. In fact, those dumbasses called Lemon to tell him they were picking him, when the Eagles came through on call waiting, lol.

Of course, the Steelers are probably now happy with the way that turned out, as Iheanachor has shown real upside so far this season, and their second-round pick, WR Germie Bernard, has more or less been as productive as Lemon.

Anyway, the Eagles' pass rush showed some life against the Giants a couple weeks ago, and the bye week should have allowed ailing players like Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, and Moro Ojomo to get healthier. So we'll bump the #FeastinMeter™️ up a smidge this week.

#FeastinMeter™️: 4/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗🍗🍗

5) The Steelers are exactly who the Eagles should not aspire to be

The Steelers' last losing season was WAY BACK in 2003, when they went 6-10. They have had 22 (!) consecutive non-losing seasons. They did have four 8-8 seasons mixed in.

That streak is highly likely to continue in 2026, since they already have six wins and lot of bad teams left on their schedule, such as the Eagles, Texans, Ravens (x2), Panthers, and Titans. They'll also likely be in the playoffs again, like they have in 15 seasons during their streak.

However, they have not had much postseason success over the last decade or so, and they have an ugly seven-game playoff losing streak to accompany their famous regular season streak. They have been one-and-done in their last six playoff appearances, to six different opponents, and have been blown out in a bunch of them:

• 2017: Lost to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, 42-45.

• 2020: Lost to the Browns in the Wild Card Round, 37-48.

• 2021: Lost to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, 21-42.

• 2023: Lost to the Bills in the Wild Card Round, 17-31.

• 2024: Lost to the Ravens in the Wild Card Round, 14-28.

• 2025: Lost to the Texans in the Wild Card Round, 6-30.

They pick in the 20s every year, and have been cycling through "half measures" at quarterback ever since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement following the 2021 season:

• 2022: Kenny Pickett (12 starts) / Mitchell Trubisky (5 starts)

• 2023: Kenny Pickett (12 starts) / Mason Rudolph (3 starts) / Mitchell Trubisky (2 starts)

• 2024: Russell Wilson (11 starts) / Justin Fields (6 starts)

• 2025: Aaron Rodgers (16 starts) / Mason Rudolph (1 start)

• 2026: Aaron Rodgers (10th start in Philly upcoming)

Despite their high likelihood of being in the playoffs again, the Steelers currently have just the 13th best odds of winning the Super Bowl. Spoiler: They are not going to win the Super Bowl.

More than a month ago, even before it was revealed that Jalen Hurts had blood clots in his legs, we advocated for the Eagles to "punt on the 2026 season," and acquire future valuable future assets for players on the current roster. It was crystal clear that this was not a Super Bowl team, and to me, winning the Super Bowl should the primary goal of a good NFL franchise.

The Eagles did eventually become sellers at the trade deadline, and focused their attention toward a reset. With the right moves, the Eagles can still compete as soon as next season. They don't necessarily have to go through a multi-season downturn. But sometimes a reset can invigorate a franchise, and the Steelers have been unwilling to go through that.

Yes, the Eagles' 2026 season has sucked for the fan base, and will continue to suck for the next two months. But from a fan experience standpoint, I imagine that an occasional horrid season will feel like a love tap on the wrist compared to a decade of being one-and-done in the playoffs.