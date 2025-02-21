5 suspects wanted for starting Center City bonfire after Eagles' Super Bowl win

Police are searching for five people who started a bonfire in Center City as Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory earlier this month.

The fire was lit around 1 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, on the 1200 block of Market Street, police said. Video released Friday shows one suspect dropping what appears to be a burning piece of clothing onto paper or cardboard in the street. As the fire grows, others are seen fanning the flames and adding other materials to it as crowds fill the area.

The fire was extinguished by police and firefighters, and no injuries were reported.

Police shared surveillance photos and video of five people believed to be responsible for starting and fueling the fire. The suspects, who all wore Eagles apparel, are wanted for arson, police said.

The fire was one of numerous incidents reported by police during the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Nine people were arrested on the night the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, including six accused of assaulting police officers. Another 29 people were cited for disorderly conduct offenses, and police also are seeking three people who tore down traffic light poles in Center City.

After the Eagles won the NFC championship game in Philadelphia in late January, 31 people were arrested for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse. Other arrests included a man who allegedly stabbed another man outside Lincoln Financial Field, a driver accused of striking and injuring pedestrians at Broad and Spring Garden streets, and an alleged drunk driver who struck a police cruiser, injuring an officer, at the Sports Complex.

On Monday, police also arrested a man who allegedly shot two women near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway after a fight broke out during the Eagles Super Bowl parade.

Police said anyone with information about suspects wanted in the Center City fire can call the department's tip line at (215) 686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.