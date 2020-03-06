More Health:

March 06, 2020

Etsy removes coronavirus products claiming to protect against the illness

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Etsy Coronavirus listings Alissa Eckert and Dan Higgins/CDC

Etsy, an online marketplace known for its handmade and vintage items, has removed thousands of coronavirus-themed listings from its site. Many of these items claimed to protect against COVID-19. There is currently no approved treatment or vaccine for the virus. Above, a graphic of the coronavirus created by the CDC.

Etsy is taking efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus misinformation, which has spread rapidly on the online marketplace in recent weeks.  

Etsy removed thousands of coronavirus-related items that included unverified claims in the post, according to BuzzfeedThe marketplace, best known for its handmade and vintage items, targeted listings that contained coronavirus keywords in the post or tags. 

Additionally, hundreds of items making light of the outbreak were removed, including t-shirts that reportedly read "I Survived Coronavirus 2020" and "Straight Outta Wuhan." But it wasn't the comedic items that Etsy was most concerned about — it was the listings that posted unverified claims about COVID-19.

“In order to keep our marketplace safe, our team is prioritizing taking down any listings that claim to protect against coronavirus," an Etsy spokesperson said to Buzzfeed. "In the past few days alone, we have removed thousands of items that make such medical claims. We have also taken down hundreds of items that attempt to exploit the developing coronavirus situation. Our teams continue to automatically and manually review and remove items that violate our policies."

There is currently no medication or vaccine that has been approved to treat the virus.

Still, certain homeopathic "remedies" or alternative "treatments" have been posted on social media, but these claims are not supported by scientific evidence. 

Some of these claims include eating garlic, sesame oil and regularly using a saline nose rinse, according to the World Health OrganizationThe National Institutes of Health noted there is no evidence that any alternative remedies can prevent or cure the virus. 

The disease's mortality rate increased from 2% to 3.4%, WHO announced earlier this week. More than 101,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide and more than 3,400 people have died from the illness. 

The United States had 164 cases, including 11 deaths, in 19 states through Thursday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Pennsylvania announced its first two cases on Friday, including one in Delaware County. New Jersey announced a third – in Camden County

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus United States World Health Organization CDC Etsy COVID-19 Alternative Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved