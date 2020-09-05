Fantasy football: The latest on injuries to Amari Cooper, David Montgomery, Miles Sanders and more

For many, it's the most important weekend of the fantasy football season — draft time.

With this being the final weekend without NFL football, it makes sense as the best time for leagues to stage their drafts. The later your draft is, the more ups to date information you have. And as such, having the latest injury news is of paramount importance to every team owner.

That's why we decided to take some time to assemble all the fantasy football injury news we would dig up to help you make good decisions when you select your team.

Here's the latest around the NFL injury wire:

David Montgomery, RB, Bears

Montgomery left practice about two weeks ago with a groin injury, one that was diagnosed to come with a 2-4 week recovery period. Will he be ready to go for Week 1? His fantasy stock has taken a hit, as has his hype as a high pick. Keep an eye on Tarik Cohen if you are a Montgomery owner.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys

Cooper, the Cowboys WR1, has missed four straight practices this week. He is reportedly working on the side during team drills and has yet to release any kind of timeline or details on the supposed injury. Obviously, Cooper is still worth drafting but keeping an eye on his designation as Week 1 approaches is important for anyone who targets him.

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

An undisclosed injury has kept Brown from practicing fully, but he has been stretching with the team on the sidelines. This isn't a red flag or anything, but it is worth watching as there is a chance whatever this lingering injury is hurts his Week 1 performance, or even keeps him inactive.

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

The Niners expect to have both of their top wide receiver back in practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, for the first time this preseason. That doesn't mean either, or both, will participate fully in team drills or have a guarantee of being on the field when the season starts, but it is a good sign that both are draftable. Pay close attention to their progress in practice next week.

Miles Sanders, RB, Jalen Reagor, WR, Eagles

Two of the Eagles most dynamic weapons have been non participants in practice of late. First, Sanders, who has been held out for weeks as a precaution. Reports are pretty solid that he will be 100% healthy when the season kicks off in Washington — the team is only keeping three running backs on the roster. Reagor on the other hand, continues to work his way back from an "upper body injury" and his Week 1 is in jeopardy. For those drafting him, keep an eye on JJ Arcegia-Whiteside and Dallas Goedert to get targets.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles

One more Eagle with injury intrigue is Jeffery, who is working his way back from offseason surgery. Reports suggest he may return before Reagor does, perhaps missing Week 1 but settling in for Week 2 as a red zone target for Carson Wentz. Keep him on your radar as a waiver wire pick up, at the very least.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Rams

Henderson, who has been projected as a close No. 2 behind rookie Cam Akers to start the season, has been limited to side work during practices over the last few days. He is nursing a hamstring injury and there is a chance he is inactive Week 1.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals

Drake, the Cardinals RB1, was seen with a walking boot as recently as last week, but was back at practice Friday and Arizona officials say he will be fine. Still, the ankle injury cost him practice time and could cost him touches. Draft with caution — or handcuff him with Chase Edmonds just in case.

Mike Williams, WR, Chargers

Williams, who has had a shoulder injury the last few weeks, keeping him from fully practicing, looks to have a realistic chance of starting in Week 1, the team's offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said (via ESPN).

"Mike's gotta be ready to play," the coach said. "I think Mike has got that mindset to be ready to play. We look forward to having him on September 13."



Damien Harris, RB, Patriots

There had been some preseason hype about Harris, a second year player who is hoping to emerge as a potent force in a crowded Patriots backfield. But that hype is now stagnant, as the running back is having pinky surgery and is expected to miss Week 1.

Breshad Perriman, WR, Jets

The Jets were hoping for better news on the Perriman front, but his still swelling knee is keeping him sidelined and it is looking like an absence from Week 1 is likely. Another Jets wideout, rookie Denzel Mims, does appear to be on the mend and the pass catcher told reporters he will "most definitely" be ready for the opener.

Ian Thomas, TE, Panthers

The presumptive Carolina starter at tight end is day-to-day with a toe injury and his availability is worth monitoring as we approach next week.

Trey Burton, TE, Colts

Burton is expected to miss a handful of games to start the season, perhaps two, with an injured calf. Which makes his teammate Jack Doyle a more valuable early pick up.

