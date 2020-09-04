Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting wide receiver depth chart, (2019 targets)

September 04, 2020
There are a lot of ways to draft, but sometimes the simplest way makes the most sense.
You can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And the one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.
And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of September 4, and how many targets they received during 2019.
The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:
|Team
|WR1
|WR2
|Slot
|Cardinals
|DeAndre Hopkins (148)
|Larry Fitzgerald (102)
|Christian Kirk (103)
|Falcons
|Julio Jones (145)
|Calvin Ridley (101)
|Russell Gage (60)
|Ravens
|Marquise Brown (73)
|Miles Boykin (20)
|Willie Snead (40)
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs (96)
|John Brown (112)
|Cole Beasley (92)
|Panthers
|D.J. Moore (113)
|Curtis Samuel (103)
|Robbie Anderson (100)
|Bears
|Allen Robinson (150)
|Anthony Miller (85)
|Ted Ginn (56)
|Bengals
|A.J. Green
|Tyler Boyd (140)
|John Ross (54)
|Browns
|Odell Beckham (137)
|Jarvis Landry (134)
|Rashard Higgins (12)
|Cowboys
|Amari Cooper (118)
|Michael Gallup (107)
|CeeDee Lamb
|Broncos
|Courtland Sutton (126)
|Jerry Jeudy
|KJ Hamler
|Lions
|Kenny Golladay (114)
|Marvin Jones (94)
|Danny Amendola (98)
|Packers
|Devante Adams (121)
|Allen Lazard (47)
|Marquez Valdez-Scantling (51))
|Texans
|Will Fuller (70)
|Brandon Cooks (72)
|Randall Cobb (83)
|Colts
|T.Y. Hilton (72)
|Parris Campbell (24)
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Jaguars
|D.J. Chark (123)
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|Dede Westbrook (96)
|Chiefs
|Tyreek Hill (84)
|Sammy Watkins (94)
|Mecole Hardman (46)
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen (142)
|Mike Williams (86)
|K.J. Hill
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp (127)
|Robert Woods (120)
|Josh Reynolds (42)
|Dolphins
|DeVante Parker (120)
|Preston Williams (64)
|Jakeem Grant (33)
|Vikings
|Adam Thielen (53)
|Justin Jefferson
|Olabisi Johnson
|Patriots
|Julian Edelman (148)
|N'Keal Harry (13)
|Muhammad Sanu (38)
|Saints
|Michael Thomas (179)
|Emmanuel Sanders (46)
|Tre'Quan Smith (23)
|Giants
|Darius Slayton (78)
|Sterling Shepard (72)
|Golden Tate (79)
|Jets
|Jamison Crowder (50)
|Brashard Perriman (49)
|Denzel Mims
|Raiders
|Henry Ruggs III
|Hunter Renfrow (84)
|Nelson Agholor (71)
|Eagles
|Jalen Reagor
|DeSean Jackson (11)
|J.J. Arcegia-Whiteside (22)
|Steelers
|JuJu Smith-Shuster (69)
|Diontae Johnson (90)
|James Washington (81)
|49ers
|Deebo Samuel (71)
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Kendrick Bourne (42)
|Seahawks
|Tyler Lockett (112)
|D.K. Metcalf (93)
|Phillip Dorsett (54)
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans (122)
|Chris Godwin (115)
|Justin Watson (12)
|Titans
|A.J. Brown (78))
|Corey Davis (69)
|Adam Humphries (49)
|Washington
|Terry McLaurin (100)
|Steven Sims (51)
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
