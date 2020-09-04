Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting wide receiver depth chart, (2019 targets)

There are a lot of ways to draft, but sometimes the simplest way makes the most sense.

You can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And the one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.

And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of September 4, and how many targets they received during 2019.

The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds: