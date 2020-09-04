More Sports:

September 04, 2020

Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting wide receiver depth chart, (2019 targets)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
0913_Chris_Godwin_USAT Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Chris Godwin is emerging as a real fantasy producer early.

There are a lot of ways to draft, but sometimes the simplest way makes the most sense.

You can scour the net for player rankings, read about mock drafts and sleepers and research until your eyes bleed. But the best predictor of future performance is past performance. And the one of the best indicators about how much a player will produce is where they stand on the depth chart.

And so, after already taking a look at the starting and back-up running backs for all 32 NFL teams, we've compiled the below table to help fantasy football drafters prepare to take players at wide receiver. The table lists the top three wideouts on every NFL team this year, as of September 4, and how many targets they received during 2019. 

The below information may help you make some killer picks in late rounds:

TeamWR1WR2Slot
CardinalsDeAndre Hopkins (148)Larry Fitzgerald (102)Christian Kirk (103)
FalconsJulio Jones (145)Calvin Ridley (101)Russell Gage (60)
RavensMarquise Brown (73)
Miles Boykin (20)Willie Snead (40)
BillsStefon Diggs (96)John Brown (112)Cole Beasley (92)
PanthersD.J. Moore (113)Curtis Samuel (103)Robbie Anderson (100)
BearsAllen Robinson (150)Anthony Miller (85)Ted Ginn (56)
BengalsA.J. GreenTyler Boyd (140)John Ross (54)
BrownsOdell Beckham (137)Jarvis Landry (134)Rashard Higgins (12)
CowboysAmari Cooper (118)Michael Gallup (107)CeeDee Lamb
BroncosCourtland Sutton (126)Jerry JeudyKJ Hamler
LionsKenny Golladay (114)Marvin Jones (94)Danny Amendola (98)
PackersDevante Adams (121)Allen Lazard (47)
Marquez Valdez-Scantling (51))
TexansWill Fuller (70)Brandon Cooks (72)Randall Cobb (83)
ColtsT.Y. Hilton (72)Parris Campbell (24)Michael Pittman Jr.
JaguarsD.J. Chark (123)Laviska Shenault Jr.Dede Westbrook (96)
ChiefsTyreek Hill (84)Sammy Watkins (94)Mecole Hardman (46)
ChargersKeenan Allen (142)Mike Williams (86) K.J. Hill
RamsCooper Kupp (127)Robert Woods (120)Josh Reynolds (42)
DolphinsDeVante Parker (120)
Preston Williams (64)Jakeem Grant (33)
VikingsAdam Thielen (53)Justin JeffersonOlabisi Johnson
PatriotsJulian Edelman (148)N'Keal Harry (13)Muhammad Sanu (38)
SaintsMichael Thomas (179)Emmanuel Sanders (46)Tre'Quan Smith (23)
GiantsDarius Slayton (78)Sterling Shepard (72)Golden Tate (79)
JetsJamison Crowder (50)Brashard Perriman (49)Denzel Mims
RaidersHenry Ruggs IIIHunter Renfrow (84)Nelson Agholor (71)
EaglesJalen ReagorDeSean Jackson (11)J.J. Arcegia-Whiteside (22)
SteelersJuJu Smith-Shuster (69)Diontae Johnson (90)James Washington (81)
49ersDeebo Samuel (71)
Brandon AiyukKendrick Bourne (42)
SeahawksTyler Lockett (112)D.K. Metcalf (93)Phillip Dorsett (54)
BuccaneersMike Evans (122)Chris Godwin (115)Justin Watson (12)
TitansA.J. Brown (78))Corey Davis (69)
Adam Humphries (49)
WashingtonTerry McLaurin (100)Steven Sims (51)Antonio Gandy-Golden


Here's a look at our fantasy football rankings:

2020 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Eagles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Three reasons the Flyers saved their season with double-OT win over Islanders
Laughton-goal_090320_usat

Weather

Labor Day weekend weather: Sunny skies in Philly, at shore and Poconos
labor day 2020 forecast

Illness

Philly officials respond to CDC updates on COVID-19 vaccine, evictions
Philly Vaccine Covid Evictions

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' latest Super Bowl odds heading into the 2020 season
145_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_Celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Travel

Four Seasons hotel and spa earn Philly's first prestigious five-star designation from Forbes
Four Seasons Philly Hotel

Labor Day

Things to do Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia
Labor Day weekend in Philly

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved